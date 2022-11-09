ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WBOC

Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest

Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
DELAWARE STATE
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
DELAWARE STATE
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels

The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Jennings secures second term as attorney general

Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings has declared victory in her reelection bid. Delaware Department of Elections data showed Jennings garnered nearly 54% of the vote to beat GOP challenger Julieanne Murray. Murray, a Georgetown attorney, unsuccessfully ran for governor against incumbent John Carney in 2020. "I want to congratulate my...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware election results 2022

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates New Castle County Kent County Sussex County Republicans who predicted a red wave in Delaware’s 2022 general election were sorely mistaken. None of the Republican candidates for statewide office were successful in the election that brought out about 43% of registered voters. Lee Murphy, GOP candidate for Delaware’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions

-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
MARYLAND STATE
NJ.com

Here’s who won N.J.’s special legislative races

Democrat Renee Burgess and Republican Alex Sauickie, who were picked to temporarily fill two seats in the New Jersey Legislature previously filled by a pair of revered lawmakers, won special elections Tuesday to keep those seats for the next 26 months, according to the Associated Press. Burgess beat Republican Joy...
NEW JERSEY STATE

