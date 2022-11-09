Read full article on original website
Delaware elects most diverse General Assembly, including a Miss America contestant
Tuesday’s election brought nine new faces to the 62-member General Assembly, and gives Democrats a slightly larger margin than their already formidable advantage. Here are the unofficial results for all Delaware races. Among the new faes in Dover is Sophie Phillips, who represented Delaware in the Miss America pageant...
WBOC
Delaware Democrats Follow Through with Flag Protest During Return Day Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The historic Return Day celebration and parade returned to Sussex County on Thursday, but not everyone was willing to take part in all of the event's traditions. Delaware Democrats followed through with their decision to not ride alongside their Republican counterparts in carriages during the parade. Their...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting called a success, Department of Elections investigating ballot shortage
Election Day in Delaware saw many wins and losses, not just among candidates, but in its voting system too. Despite the loss of mail-in voting, the Department of Elections is pleased with the roll-out of another new voting method in Delaware this year. More than 56,000 Delawareans took advantage of...
Delaware’s traditional Return Day hit with partial boycott over Confederate flag
Hundreds of Delawareans joined the biennial Return Day celebration at the circle in the heart of Georgetown. Featuring food vendors, entertainment, a parade, and highlighted by an official reading of election returns. Former political opponents ceremonially buried the hatchet, pledging to put the campaign behind them and work for the good of the state.
WBOC
Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency
Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
WDEL 1150AM
'Incredibly frustrating' | Delaware Republicans fall short in tighter stadewide races
Julianne Murray stared at her smartphone inside a Cheswold banquet room, and lamented how close she and her fellow Republicans came to breaking through what has been a very democratic Delaware to start this century. "There's a whole lot here that I think that people need to be ashamed of...
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels
The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
WDEL 1150AM
Jennings secures second term as attorney general
Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings has declared victory in her reelection bid. Delaware Department of Elections data showed Jennings garnered nearly 54% of the vote to beat GOP challenger Julieanne Murray. Murray, a Georgetown attorney, unsuccessfully ran for governor against incumbent John Carney in 2020. "I want to congratulate my...
Delaware election results 2022
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates New Castle County Kent County Sussex County Republicans who predicted a red wave in Delaware’s 2022 general election were sorely mistaken. None of the Republican candidates for statewide office were successful in the election that brought out about 43% of registered voters. Lee Murphy, GOP candidate for Delaware’s ... Read More
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes
It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
fox29.com
Delaware Election Results: Rochester defeats Murphy again in Delaware House contest
DOVER, Del. - Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester won reelection to Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in Congress. The race was a repeat of 2020, when Blunt Rochester easily defeated Murphy. Blunt Rochester, a former state...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
Here’s who won N.J.’s special legislative races
Democrat Renee Burgess and Republican Alex Sauickie, who were picked to temporarily fill two seats in the New Jersey Legislature previously filled by a pair of revered lawmakers, won special elections Tuesday to keep those seats for the next 26 months, according to the Associated Press. Burgess beat Republican Joy...
WGME
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
