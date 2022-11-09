Alabama's capital removes Confederate names from 2 schools. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two high schools in Alabama's capital city will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders. News outlets report the Montgomery County Board of Education this week voted for new names for Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E Lee High School. Lee will become known as Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis will become JAG High School. The JAG acronym represents civil rights leaders Judge Frank Johnson, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the Rev. Robert Graetz. Both schools serve mostly Black students. The new names were given two years after education officials vowed to change them.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO