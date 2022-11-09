Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
KHQ Right Now
Boebert pulls ahead in CD3 race; mandatory recount could be on horizon
The eyes of the nation are on Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, where an unexpectedly tight race had no clear winner as of Thursday afternoon — and, with an eight-day curing process, as well as a mandatory recount potentially in play, the final result could take weeks. Even Montrose...
KHQ Right Now
RSV cases growing in Washington state
RSV cases are growing in Washington state. KIRO TV in Seattle reported that Seattle Children's Hospital has seen a 200-300% increase in children's cases this month.
KHQ Right Now
Black bear wandering Northwood neighborhood euthanized by state officials
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has euthanized a black bear who was wandering the Northwood neighborhood. WDFW told NonStop Local KHQ the bear was feeding on trash and domestic chickens for so long that it became dependent. "The risk we run is that these...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:52 a.m. EST
Alabama's capital removes Confederate names from 2 schools. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two high schools in Alabama's capital city will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders. News outlets report the Montgomery County Board of Education this week voted for new names for Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E Lee High School. Lee will become known as Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis will become JAG High School. The JAG acronym represents civil rights leaders Judge Frank Johnson, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the Rev. Robert Graetz. Both schools serve mostly Black students. The new names were given two years after education officials vowed to change them.
KHQ Right Now
Cold case arrest made after 40 years
An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
Comments / 0