ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
OREGON STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:52 a.m. EST

Alabama's capital removes Confederate names from 2 schools. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two high schools in Alabama's capital city will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders. News outlets report the Montgomery County Board of Education this week voted for new names for Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E Lee High School. Lee will become known as Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis will become JAG High School. The JAG acronym represents civil rights leaders Judge Frank Johnson, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the Rev. Robert Graetz. Both schools serve mostly Black students. The new names were given two years after education officials vowed to change them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
KHQ Right Now

Cold case arrest made after 40 years

An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy