Last month it was reported that the original location of a local group of cafes would be closing, and now we have learned that all other outlets will be shutting down as well. According to an article from Cambridge Day, all four locations of Darwin's will be closing permanently, with the original on Mt Auburn Street in Harvard Square shutting its doors on November 22 while the closings of the other shops on Cambridge Street, Massachusetts Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will happen sometime before Christmas. In late October, a note from founders Steven and Isabel Darwin said that the lease at the original location (which first opened in 1993) was up and that they were taking "workload and personal health" into account with their decision, but now Cambridge Day states that the Darwins say, "Upon further reflection we have decided to retire from this line of work."

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO