This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Monday, November 14: Tank Away
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett travels to Reading, Vt., where he finds modern art in a rural setting, meets city children getting an education on a dairy farm, and follows in the footsteps of Forrest Gump. Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit a historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts. Finally, Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails.
Dunkin’ in Harvard Square to give 100 people free coffee for a year
A newly renovated Dunkin’ store in Cambridge will be giving its first 100 customers free coffee for a year Friday. The giveaway, which starts at 9 a.m. is part of the Dunkin’ at 61 Church St. in Cambridge’s grand reopening. The new store design also includes new innovations like a cold beverage tap system, which would make it the first store in the area to have such an addition.
Seaport to transform into Snowport a ‘Magical Winter Wonderland’
BOSTON — Boston’s Seaport will once again transform into a winter wonderland for the holidays, including a European-style open-air market that will showcase over 120 small businesses, many of which are female and minority-owned. The fourth annual Snowport opened on Friday and will run through December 31. The...
Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
Readers say these local shops are the best in the area. Tell us your favorites.
They sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more. Boston.com readers love their local small businesses so much they want you to enjoy them, too. Last year, we put together a guide of 50 reader-recommended local businesses that readers wanted to support during the holiday season. We once again asked our readers to share the local businesses they think make their community a better place to live and shop, and they’ve sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more.
You Will Always Get Your Steps In Living at This Unique Boston Condo
A housing unit in Boston is catching a lot of buzz online and not for the reasons you may think. Zillow Gone Wild recently shared the listing, and while the interior appears pretty simple and practical, the geometric, cascading exterior has a lot of people talking. Zillow Gone Wild is...
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
Founder of legendary Kowloon restaurant dies at 95
One of the most iconic restaurants in the Boston area has lost its matriarch. In a post on its Twitter page, Kowloon announced that founder Madeline Wong has passed away at the age of 95. “Throughout her 95 years, she lived life to its fullest, and was an incredible and...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' now open features chase scene filmed in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Marvel's sequel to "Black Panther" that opens nationwide Friday, showcases an action-packed chase scene that was filmed in Massachusetts. Fans of the comics may be watching closely for clues about the apparent villain Namor and his underwater kingdom, as well as the...
Veterans bond with horses through Home Base program at Massachusetts farms
ANDOVER, Mass. — For the past six years, Home Base has brought veterans to Ironstone Farm in Andover and three other farms to interact with horses as part of the nonprofit’s Intensive Clinical Program. “It’s emotional for all of us. I mean changing lives and people just want...
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
Local doctor thankful after Allston pawn shop recovers sentimental stolen necklace
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again. In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Iconic, funky MBTA Red Line seats get new life as 'Choo-Choo Chairs'
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It’s a pattern any (Charlie) card-carrying Bostonian will instantly recognize. If you stare at the distinct pattern for too long, you may have a flashback to your MBTA Red Line train breaking down under the Park Street station. Coby Unger, an associate instructor at MIT’s...
Location-based phone number system still echoes throughout Greater Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nate Swain enjoys committing random acts of guerilla art. Check out his zen garden underneath the Zakim Bridge. Adams & Swett is the oldest rug cleaning company in the country. But it’s probably best known for its long-running jingle that helped customers remember its phone number: "How many cookies did Andrew eat? 'ANdrew 8 8000!"
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bring order to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
This garden helps Massachusetts veterans heal, connect, and get back to nature
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2018, a local military family started theVeterans Garden in West Bridgewater – a place for beterans and military families to gather, connect and heal. A local veteran donated land and others help however they can. Veterans and their families can grow produce and flowers for themselves, but they’re also giving back: extra produce is shared with the Veterans’ Kitchen in Fall River.
Boston police commissioner reluctantly steps into the spotlight
BOSTON — Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, a son of Boston, was sworn in nearly three months ago, and now finds himself facing a new challenge: addressing rising fear amid a spike in violence. Cox sat down with 5 Investigates' Karen Anderson for an interview. Q: When people hear...
All Locations of Darwin's Are Closing Down
Last month it was reported that the original location of a local group of cafes would be closing, and now we have learned that all other outlets will be shutting down as well. According to an article from Cambridge Day, all four locations of Darwin's will be closing permanently, with the original on Mt Auburn Street in Harvard Square shutting its doors on November 22 while the closings of the other shops on Cambridge Street, Massachusetts Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will happen sometime before Christmas. In late October, a note from founders Steven and Isabel Darwin said that the lease at the original location (which first opened in 1993) was up and that they were taking "workload and personal health" into account with their decision, but now Cambridge Day states that the Darwins say, "Upon further reflection we have decided to retire from this line of work."
