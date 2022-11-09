ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Oilers’ Evander Kane leaves ice after wrist sliced on skate in bloody scene

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Evander Kane rushed off the ice after his wrist was cut by a skate during the Oilers’ game against the Lightning on Tuesday night in Tampa.

The Oilers forward fell to the ice after jostling with defenseman Philippe Myers in the second period. Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon appeared to accidentally slice Kane’s left wrist with his skate as the play developed.

Kane immediately grabbed his wrist and headed for the bench, leaving behind a pool of blood on the ice. Maroon called for help as Kane skated past the Lightning bench.

// content, blood warning //

scary moment in tampa bay as evander kane has had his wrist accidentally cut on the ice. paramedics and team staff immediately down the tunnel with him. pic.twitter.com/ONKgkyHF82

— zach (@zjlaing) November 9, 2022

According to the Oilers, Kane is stable and slated for surgery — though his teammates recognized the seriousness of the situation.

“You could see his face coming off the ice, it almost looked like he hurt something else going down and then he gets up pretty quick and you see it in his face and then you look back and there’s all the blood,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “So obviously a scary situation but as far as we know, obviously I don’t want to comment too much on it but just scary situation.”

Edmonton was able to hang for a 3-2 win — Maroon had a potential game-tying goal overturned on review after it was revealed its never crossed the goal line — though Kane’s injury cast a pall over the rest of the game.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLJyC_0j3oYkAE00
Kane immediately beelined for the Oilers bench.
Sportsnet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ky372_0j3oYkAE00
Kane left behind a pool of blood as he rushed off the ice.
Sportsnet

Players were updated on his situation during the game.

“I mean it happened so quick,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Obviously you seem him go down, you don’t really see what happens. Then he comes rushing off and you see the blood, so obviously you want that whistle right away. You’re not going to be able to obviously keep playing. Just everybody, both sides, were worried about him and they’re filling us in and just happy that he’s okay, but obviously we’ll keep checking.”

Kane had tallied 7:53 of ice time on the night. Coming into Tuesday, he’d scored five goals and eight assists in 13 games.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Evander Kane’s ex-wife makes disgusting post after scary injury

Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane suffered a scary and gruesome injury on the ice when he accidentally slashed his wrist on a skate blade leaving him bleeding on the ice. Kane had to be transported to a local hospital and required surgery after the terrifying incident, but his ex-wife Anna Kane seemed pretty unconcerned.
The Hockey Writers

Flames Players Not Amused With Sutter’s Comment on Huberdeau

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter has long been known for his dry, yet witty sense of humor when it comes to dealing with the media. For the most part, media members have seemed to be quite amused by it, while fans throughout the hockey community absolutely love it. With that said, his players may not feel the same way.
markerzone.com

KRAKEN CLAIM GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM OTTAWA; VEGAS PLACES NETMINDER ON THE WIRE

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Seattle Kraken have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. The Uppsala (Sweden) native was claimed off waivers by Ottawa from Seattle just before the start of the 2022-23 season, due to Cam Talbot being injured. In one game this season, the 31-year-old has one win, a 2.00 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFFICIALLY SIGNS IN SWEDEN, ENDING HIS RETIREMENT

Nearly three weeks ago, HV71, a team in Sweden's top division, announced that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson would be ending his retirement and begin training with them. Flash forward to November 10th and Hjalmarsson is officially returning to professional hockey and has signed with HV71 for the remainder...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy