Odell Beckham Jr.: Joining Chiefs Isn’t Out of the Question

The Super Bowl champion and multi-time Pro Bowler isn't ruling out coming to Kansas City.

Dating back to his brief free agency during the 2021 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in some way, shape or form. Things didn't work out back then, although rumblings are beginning to creep back up nearly a full year later.

The Chiefs became a popular landing spot for Beckham early in October, and that hype train simply refuses to slow down until he ultimately signs with a team. According to a Twitter exchange on Tuesday night , that team could still be the Chiefs. Beckham isn't ruling Kansas City out of the OBJ sweepstakes:

Beckham, who hasn't played this season, is in the very final stages of his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in February's Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Per a report by Jay Glazer of FOX Sports , the 30-year-old wideout is expected to be fully cleared in a matter of days. It remains to be seen exactly how Beckham's recovery will translate to the football field — especially at his age — but his production down the stretch last season leaves some hope that he can replicate at least some of that success this year.

Across four playoff games with Los Angeles last season, Beckham hauled in 21 passes for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns before going down with the aforementioned injury in the Super Bowl. Not only did he adjust on the fly after being thrown into Sean McVay's offense, but he became an integral part of the Rams' unit in a short amount of time and served as a valuable piece on a championship-winning team. Multiple clubs, including the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Rams, have been connected to him in recent weeks in addition to the Chiefs.

Just last month, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason to explain why Kansas City restructured his contract . When asked about speculation that the newly-created cap space was a setup for the eventual acquisition of Beckham, the future Hall of Famer was optimistic:

"I want them to come true. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility, but I think that something is in the air for sure. And if it means OBJ... alright now."

With Kansas City trading for receiver Kadarius Toney near this year's deadline, that move seemed to lower the team's chances of obtaining Beckham's services for the stretch run of the 2022 season. While that could still remain true, there's still some chance that the three-time Pro Bowler could join the Chiefs. Just ask him, as he'll admit that "it ain't out [of] the question."