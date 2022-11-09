Spus Forward Zach Collins Suffers Fibula Fracture; When Could He Return?

Zach Collins is set to miss time for a San Antonio Spurs team that has already been plagued with injuries this season.

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins has suffered a non -displaced fracture of his fibula, the team announced Tuesday. He sustained the injury during Friday's 113-106 to the Los Angeles Clippers, a game in which Collins had posted nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

The 24-year-old has a current recovery timetable of two to four weeks, the team announced . Fortunately, Collins' injury doesn't seem it will require surgery with a timetable like this, though he'll still miss about a month. However, the team will provide more information and update Collins' injury when appropriate.

This is a recurrence that has been a frustrating pattern for Collins since was selected No. 10 out of Gonzaga in 2017 by the Sacramento Kings before being subsequently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on draft night.

Collins underwent surgery for an ankle injury in September and December of 2020. He missed the entire 2020-21 season because of this. The absence came after Collin had to miss four months during the 2019-20 season due to left shoulder surgery.

Collins was having a productive start to his second season in San Antonio before suffering his latest injury. In nine appearances, he was averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and was leading the team with 1.2 blocks per game.

The Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.

