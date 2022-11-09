Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Related
ksl.com
Get in the Christmas spirit with a Grammy-nominated Utah performer's holiday show tour
This story is sponsored by Jenny Oaks Baker. As the days become shorter and the weather colder, the urge to bundle up and stay indoors is strong. But these telltale signs of winter also mean Christmas is around the corner. Joe Bennett, professor of musicology at Berklee College of Music...
Veterans Day celebrations, drone show and more happening this weekend in Utah
It's been a busy week in Utah - so this weekend, have some fun and head to a local event near you! Here's a list of what's happening
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
The story of ‘Shucked,’ a new musical that falls ‘somewhere between’ ‘The Book of Mormon’ and ‘Oklahoma!’
What is the musical “Shucked” about? Will “Shucked” be on Broadway? Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally, Robert Horn and Jack O’Brien are behind the musical “Shucked,” which is running at the Pioneer Theatre in Salt Lake City.
saltlakemagazine.com
Woodbine is Salt Lake’s Latest Food Hall
Food Halls are so not new. The trend started 25 years ago, of course, with the renovation of the Chelsea Market. But like anything that starts in New York, it takes a while to emigrate west, more than two decades, to be exact. Food Halls are essentially a “fussifying” of the mall food court we all grew up with. You will not find a Sbarro, Mrs. Fields or an Orange Julius, however. Instead, the focus is on “upscale” offerings (aren’t we tired of that word?) which as a matter of practice essentially means that a slice of pizza costs $17. All cynicism aside, the upside gives small local operators a space that isn’t a food truck to bring their food to the masses and offers the synergy of banding together with a selection of other vendors to draw a variety of eaters, which is kind of perfect for all of us who can never collectively decide where to eat. Also, there’s beer, wine and cocktails.
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
Dog sledders looking for fur-ever homes for rescued Siberian Husky puppies
PEOA, Utah — Rancho Luna Lobos is Park City’s true family-owned and operated dog sled kennel and professional racing team. It serves as a Northern Breeds Rescue and Rehabilitation Center […]
ABC 4
Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
davishighnews.com
Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled
For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
kslnewsradio.com
Apple Store in Farmington robbed Friday morning
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating the robbery of an Apple Store Friday morning at Station Park. According to Sgt. Brian Cooper, with Farmington Police, four men entered the store just after 10 a.m. Police also say the suspects covered their features. Additionally, police say it took...
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
AdWeek
Longtime Salt Lake City Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly
Longtime KTVX reporter Marcos Ortiz died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday. He was 68. Ortiz was the station’s senior crime and justice reporter and had worked at the Salt Lake City ABC affiliate since 2004. “Words are difficult to find as we learned of the loss of our...
ksl.com
Lehi begins removing more than 300 trees from neighborhood
LEHI — The city of Lehi began the process of removing more than 300 trees from a neighborhood, despite complaints from residents who claim the move will reduce the value of their homes and decrease their curbside appeal. The City Council approved the decision in July, in order to...
Moose Wandering Through Salt Lake City Relocated
According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials have relocated a young moose after it was spotted roaming around Salt Lake City over multiple days. Per reports from the department, people saw the moose in the Avenues neighborhood of the Utah city. On Friday, DWR biologists found the animal once it had settled in someone’s backyard.
Comments / 0