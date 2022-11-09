ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kjzz.com

GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Woodbine is Salt Lake’s Latest Food Hall

Food Halls are so not new. The trend started 25 years ago, of course, with the renovation of the Chelsea Market. But like anything that starts in New York, it takes a while to emigrate west, more than two decades, to be exact. Food Halls are essentially a “fussifying” of the mall food court we all grew up with. You will not find a Sbarro, Mrs. Fields or an Orange Julius, however. Instead, the focus is on “upscale” offerings (aren’t we tired of that word?) which as a matter of practice essentially means that a slice of pizza costs $17. All cynicism aside, the upside gives small local operators a space that isn’t a food truck to bring their food to the masses and offers the synergy of banding together with a selection of other vendors to draw a variety of eaters, which is kind of perfect for all of us who can never collectively decide where to eat. Also, there’s beer, wine and cocktails.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davishighnews.com

Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled

For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
KAYSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Apple Store in Farmington robbed Friday morning

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating the robbery of an Apple Store Friday morning at Station Park. According to Sgt. Brian Cooper, with Farmington Police, four men entered the store just after 10 a.m. Police also say the suspects covered their features. Additionally, police say it took...
FARMINGTON, UT
wasatchmag.com

Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah

If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Lehi begins removing more than 300 trees from neighborhood

LEHI — The city of Lehi began the process of removing more than 300 trees from a neighborhood, despite complaints from residents who claim the move will reduce the value of their homes and decrease their curbside appeal. The City Council approved the decision in July, in order to...
LEHI, UT
Outsider.com

Moose Wandering Through Salt Lake City Relocated

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials have relocated a young moose after it was spotted roaming around Salt Lake City over multiple days. Per reports from the department, people saw the moose in the Avenues neighborhood of the Utah city. On Friday, DWR biologists found the animal once it had settled in someone’s backyard.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

