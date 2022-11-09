ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

WATCH: ‘Has Georgia football replaced Alabama as the SEC standard?’

“We need to look at Georgia football the same way that we’ve looked at Alabama football from years 2011 to 2021,” Burns said. “Georgia football has replaced what Alabama football was in the SEC.”. Doering, who starred for the Florida Gators from 1992-1995, pushed back. “Alabama has...
wgac.com

Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List

Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
accesswdun.com

Clark wins Georgia State House District 100 seat

Republican incumbent David Clark was victorious in his bid for reelection as the District 100 Georgia State House Representative in the 2022 midterm election. District 100 covers the area in northwest Gwinnett County and a small portion of eastern Forsyth County. Coverage stretches from Suwanee up to the Woodbridge area of Flowery Branch. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 100th district house seat was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has expanded and shifted north. Dewey McClain was the previous District 100 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 109 seat.
GEORGIA STATE

