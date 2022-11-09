Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia’s ferocious front looks to turn heat up on Mississippi State QB Will Rogers
ATHENS — Georgia’s defensive front will be looking to bring the heat on what’s forecasted to be a cold Mississippi Saturday night. The Bulldogs front, spearheaded by preseason All-American Jalen Carter, had six sacks and more than 20 pressures against Tennessee last Saturday and will be looking for more in a 7 p.m. game in Starkville, Miss.
atozsports.com
Missouri defensive coordinator gets asked if Tigers will use Georgia’s defensive gameplan against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was stifled last weekend by the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s the only time this season that we’ve seen Tennessee’s offense struggle to move the ball. Because of the Bulldogs’ defensive success, it’s been suggested that Georgia gave other teams the “blueprint” for beating...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: Georgia prepared for ‘nice and cool’ weather at Mississippi State
ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart believes his teams have the edge regarding mental toughness, and cold temperatures in Starkville figure to put that to the test. Weather figures to be part of the story when the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: ‘Has Georgia football replaced Alabama as the SEC standard?’
“We need to look at Georgia football the same way that we’ve looked at Alabama football from years 2011 to 2021,” Burns said. “Georgia football has replaced what Alabama football was in the SEC.”. Doering, who starred for the Florida Gators from 1992-1995, pushed back. “Alabama has...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Mississippi State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 11 game (Nov. 12, 2022)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team travels to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 11 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch the game online and odds for the contest. Georgia is...
dawgnation.com
Kario Oquendo heats up too late, Georgia rally falls short at Wake Forest
Georgia staged a furious rally at Wake Forest, but the Bulldogs had dug too deep a hole to pull out a win. It likely sounds all too familiar for UGA basketball fans, but this team filled with nine newcomers displays a gritty nature and can score in explosive spurts. Georgia...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football Gimme 5: Gauging the seismic long-term recruiting impact of the Tennessee weekend
Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum or ask us a question on the weekly “Before the Hedges” program and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football not worried about possible SEC East title: ‘You just focus on Mississippi State’
ATHENS — Georgia football can accomplish one of its season-long goals on Saturday. A win over Mississippi State would lock up the SEC East, giving Georgia a division title for the fifth time in six seasons. Of course, doing so requires Georgia to go onto the road in a...
dawgnation.com
Kario Oquendo leads Georgia basketball into ‘ACC road game’ test at Wake Forest
ATHENS — New Georgia basketball coach Mike White has confidence in where the program is headed, but tonight’s game at Wake Forest will provide a gauge of where his program currently sits. The Bulldogs’ basketball program celebrated the first day of the NCAA early signing period on Tuesday...
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart too busy to notice or care about No. 1 CFP Ranking
ATHENS — A No. 1-ranking would be — and has been — a cause for celebration at other schools across the country. There was a time at Georgia that a No. 1-ranking signified something special too. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, however, made it clear that time has...
dawgnation.com
Smael Mondon perfectly sums up the improvement of the Georgia football defense
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon is not a man of many words. When he speaks, he’s usually direct and to the point. On the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff, Mondon didn’t mince words. “Whoever is No. 1 in November, it don’t really matter...
dawgnation.com
Kamari Lassiter credits development to relationship with Kelee Ringo: ‘That’s my brother’
ATHENS – Kamari Lassiter and the Georgia secondary have grown up a lot this season. He’s had to, being thrust into a starting role as a starter opposite Kelee Ringo, hero of last season’s national championship game. It’s what the young cornerback has been trying to do...
dawgnation.com
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard making a dynamite impact for Bulldogs’ defense
ATHENS — Kirby Smart will tell you football is a game of matchups and execution, and in Javon Bullard the Georgia defensive staff knew they had just the right guy to help blow up the Tennessee offense last Saturday. “He’s like a little stick of dynamite,” Smart said after...
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Georgia football became the toughest team in College football. ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
wgac.com
Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List
Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
accesswdun.com
Clark wins Georgia State House District 100 seat
Republican incumbent David Clark was victorious in his bid for reelection as the District 100 Georgia State House Representative in the 2022 midterm election. District 100 covers the area in northwest Gwinnett County and a small portion of eastern Forsyth County. Coverage stretches from Suwanee up to the Woodbridge area of Flowery Branch. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 100th district house seat was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has expanded and shifted north. Dewey McClain was the previous District 100 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 109 seat.
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
GDOT traffic sign hacked by contractor, signals out support for Kemp, Walker
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation sign was seen flashing out to drivers on a road in Flowery Branch on Election Day, but the message wasn't traffic related. The controversial sign read in big orange letters: "Workers for Kemp and Walker," along Sprouts Spring Road in...
