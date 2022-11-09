Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Dangerous streets for the disabled, Columbus business demands action for visually impaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After sending dozens of requests and petitions to the city of Columbus, Pilot Dogs in Franklinton is turning to ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to help make streets safer for pedestrians just west of downtown. "Stuff like this scares me," said Pilot Dogs...
WSYX ABC6
Groveport parents asking for safety strategy after two recent gun incidents at school
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives say it was a tip that led them to the arrest of a Groveport senior who brought a loaded gun to school. Detective Josh Gilbert said “that is one of the main ways we combat any type of crime or anything at the school is through tips from students, parents. Those are extremely important.”
WSYX ABC6
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Columbus City School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was charged after bringing a loaded gun to a Columbus Public School this week. Officers responded to South High School, located along Ann Street, on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. Police said they received a report that a student brought a gun to school and was fighting with school security.
WSYX ABC6
Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston speaks to students at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Veterans Day celebrations brought a special guest to South High School. The Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston served as the keynote speaker for the school's Veterans Day ceremony. He spoke to the juniors and seniors in the auditorium about the importance of this...
WSYX ABC6
Home for Families aiming to close hunger gap amongst kids with afterschool food program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A major problem across Central Ohio that impacts a number of kids and their lives is food insecurity. Countless kids miss out on essential needs like warm meals on a daily basis, but one organization is stepping in to tackle the issue. Home For Families...
WSYX ABC6
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
WSYX ABC6
Voters approve $90M bond to provide infrastructure funding for Pickerington schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Voters in Pickerington voted to pass an $89.9 million bond to provide funding for the Pickerington Local School District. The district has said funding from the levy would be used to address overcrowding issues in schools. The district said the funding will be used to:
WSYX ABC6
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus community leaders fighting to get a grip on gun violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past few years, hundreds of young people have been killed across Columbus. The mayor, police, and city attorney are stepping up their efforts to address the problem of gun violence. Community leaders and loved ones of the victims are willing to do whatever it takes to stop the bloodshed.
WSYX ABC6
Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
WSYX ABC6
Man injured after shooting at officers in west Columbus, police say
A man is accused of shooting at police who were responding to a report of gunfire in west Columbus overnight Saturday. Columbus police said they received a report of gunshots in the 600 block of Kingsford Road around 12:53 a.m. As officers responded, Sgt. Joseph Albert with Columbus police said...
WSYX ABC6
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced for role in string of Short North robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 28 to 30.5 years in prison Thursday for his roles in a string of robberies in the Short North. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook sentenced Basho Arbo, 20, on six separate counts of aggravated robbery stemming from a string of robberies in the Short North last summer.
WSYX ABC6
Family creates online fund to pay for military veteran's funeral who was stabbed to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a Columbus Air Force veteran who was discovered stabbed to death in a South Columbus home last week is now raising money to give the soldier a proper burial. "This is just out of the blue, we didn't have any warning that...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Body found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with Bucyrus police officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bucyrus Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shootout between the suspect and a police officer. Friday evening, an officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of West Charles Street. Police said a "gun battle" ensued between the...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
WSYX ABC6
Emergency Management Agency hosts winter preparedness meet up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Halloween decorations still aren’t put away in many neighborhoods, but across central Ohio, Emergency Preparedness officials are getting ready for winter weather. “When snow and ice come, our guys know that is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts meeting for community input on new Linden branch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will host a meeting next week to get community input on the design of the new branch. On Monday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CML will conduct a survey to find out what customers of the Linden Branch would like to see in the new library.
WSYX ABC6
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
