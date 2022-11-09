Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities. Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds, passed by a slim margin this week, and many law enforcement officials are not pleased. "I want...
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
kpic
Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies
SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
kezi.com
Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
kpic
Springfield business awarded medallion for helping veterans find jobs
A Springfield business is celebrating Veterans' Day with a boost. Aggregate Resource Industries, LLC (ARI) was awarded the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ARI is a family-owned business that focuses on projects, ranging from traditional hard rock drilling...
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
kpic
Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
kpic
Local business offers free car wash for veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Fast-Track Carwash is offering a free car wash to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military. It's a tradition that Fast-Track has upheld for 15 years. They say they have given out over 200 free car washes for veterans.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
kpic
Linn County Sheriff's Office 'is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits'
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan released a statement Wednesday regarding Ballot Measure 114. "Unfortunately, we are seeing the passage of Ballot Measure 114," Duncan said in the release on social media, "which creates a required permitting system in order to purchase firearms AND bans gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety."
kpic
Wall of Honor displayed in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — Vets Helping Vets headquarters displayed the Wall of Honor at Albany City Hall as part of celebration of Veterans Day. It's a tribute to the men and women who were killed in the line of duty during the War on Terror. The Wall of Honor has...
eugeneweekly.com
Watch the Lane County Election
Lane County Elections has been live streaming elections workers processing ballots since Oct. 31. Rather than be depressed about how endemic lies about the 2020 election are, we at Eugene Weekly are instead celebrating how incredibly important, and sometimes incredibly boring, democracy in action can be. The county says if...
kezi.com
Eugene Airport hangar owner speaks out about land lease rate increase
EUGENE, Ore. -- Airplane owners and pilots will have to pay more at the Eugene Airport to store their planes in hangars there, as the airport is reportedly set to increase its land lease rate by upwards of 300% -- and many rental hangar owners are frustrated. Hangar owners at...
kpic
Watch: 71st Annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade
ALBANY, Ore. — The 71st annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade starts Friday at 11:00 a.m., but parade-goers have started the festivities early by claiming their spots along the parade route Thursday evening with blankets and chairs. We spoke with Albany resident David Bushnell as he waited for the...
kpic
Luper Cemetery honors pioneer veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — The Luper Cemetery, home to some of the oldest settlers in Oregon, honored its veterans today by marking their graves with American flags. The cemetery and historical site is home to about half a dozen veterans. Some of the veterans' graves date back to the mid...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Locations with The Most Personal Injuries in Eugene, OR
We want you first to look at what constitutes a personal injury. Injuries happen when there is an accident, and accidents do not occur unless there is an element of negligence by you or someone else. Most people firmly believe these negligent accidents should not happen and are preventable. There...
kpic
Public's help sought in fire behind east Salem Safeway
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on how a fire started behind the Safeway in east Salem in October. The sheriff's office says that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, a reported fire involving some bushes quickly spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park behind the Safeway at 3380 Lancaster Dr NE in east Salem. No one was hurt.
Comments / 0