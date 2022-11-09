Read full article on original website
Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
When people talk about elections, they frequently focus on how issues and events, as well as candidates’ attributes, affect who wins and loses: “He’s such a wooden speaker!” “She’s soft on crime!” However, the most important factors influencing elections are mostly out of candidates’ control.
Kelly wins in Arizona; Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Shapiro v. Mastriano race was a mismatch from start: Trump and abortion policy kept it that way
OAKS, Pa. — According to unofficial returns and exit polling data, Josh Shapiro’s victory in the Pennsylvania governor’s race was complete and decisive. And it looks like former President Donald J. Trump and abortion politics had something to do with that, each in their own way. Setting...
Pat Toomey blames Donald Trump for GOP’s election failures in Pa.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said former President Donald Trump bears significant blame for the “debacle” Tuesday that left the GOP struggling to capitalize on Democratic weakness in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, and urged his party to move away from Trump’s influence. Toomey, of Pennsylvania, predicted that the GOP’s...
What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes
Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid appearing before Jan. 6 committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify...
Fetterman names Senate veterans as transition committee co-chairs
U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman has named two experienced Senate staffers as his transition committee co-chairs. In a statement, Fetterman said that Adam Jentleson and Kristen Gentile will lead the transition as Fetterman prepares to take over the seat held by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey and organize Fetterman’s Washington, D.C, and Pennsylvania offices.
