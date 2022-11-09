ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

kpic

Drazan concedes Oregon's governor race

Christine Drazan has conceded the race to be Oregon's next governor. Nearly 24 hours after the Associated Press called the race for Tina Kotek. Drazan's campaign released a statement saying she was conceding. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State show Kotek ahead by more than 60-thousand votes. Although...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’

Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Democrat Tina Kotek will be Oregon’s next governor

Democrat Tina Kotek will be Oregon’s next governor. Kotek and Republican Christie Drazan went to bed late Tuesday, or perhaps early Wednesday, in a race too close to call. But morning returns from Multnomah County and the reality that most of the ballots left to be counted come from Oregon’s most populous county, where Kotek is capturing more than 70% of the vote, have given Kotek enough of a lead that The Oregonian has declared her the winner.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Democrats lose supermajority in Oregon State Senate

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Democrats lost their supermajority in the state Senate Thursday and may lose it in the house. A party can have a supermajority if it holds 36 of the 60 seats in the House and 18 of the 30 seats in the Senate. Democrats currently hold 37 of the 60 seats in the state House and 18 of the 30 seats in the state Senate.
OREGON STATE
kpic

UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression

A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Several high-profile Oregon races remain too close to call Wednesday

Several high-profile Oregon races remained too close to call on Wednesday, but it appeared clear Democrats will maintain their legislative majorities. As of midday Wednesday, the Associated Press had not called the race for governor or the state’s three competitive congressional districts. The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday morning called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek, who led Republican Christine Drazan by almost 20,000 votes with at least 300,000 ballots left to count.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies

SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
ROSEBURG, OR

