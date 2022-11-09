Clanton, Smith elected to George County School Board
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Two new members will be seated on the board of education for the George County School District after winning the midterm election.
Matthew Smith, a veterinarian at George County Veterinary Clinic, defeated incumbent Jessie Ludgood by 916 to 313.George County election results: Midterms 2022
Ludgood, retired from Singing River Electric, was first elected to the District 1 seat in 2016. He currently serves as the board’s vice president.
Unofficial results by precinct:
|Rocky Creek
|Multi Mart
|Ward
|Shipman
|Total
|Jessie Ludgood
|212
|35
|60
|56
|313 (25.5%)
|Matthew Smith
|570
|100
|124
|122
|916 (74.5%)
Clanton, a special education teacher and department chair in Pascagoula-Gautier Schools and former director of special education and director of human resources in George Co. Schools, won a three-way race.
Unofficial results by precinct:
|Courthouse
|Pine Level
|Agricola
|Howell
|Movella
|Total
|Maria Clanton
|78
|197
|370
|141
|127
|913 (61.9%)
|David Pritchett
|47
|80
|166
|109
|67
|469 (31.8%)
|Margaret Tyrone
|12
|22
|34
|10
|14
|92 (6.2%)
Both ran on a platform pushing for accountability and transparency while opposing the purchase of a $1.27 million building the board voted to purchase earlier this year to house district administrative offices.
The pair will be seated at the first school board meeting in January to serve a six-year term in office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0