Clanton, Smith elected to George County School Board

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Two new members will be seated on the board of education for the George County School District after winning the midterm election.

Matthew Smith, a veterinarian at George County Veterinary Clinic, defeated incumbent Jessie Ludgood by 916 to 313.

Ludgood, retired from Singing River Electric, was first elected to the District 1 seat in 2016. He currently serves as the board’s vice president.

Unofficial results by precinct:

Rocky Creek Multi Mart Ward Shipman Total Jessie Ludgood 212 35 60 56 313 (25.5%) Matthew Smith 570 100 124 122 916 (74.5%)

Clanton, a special education teacher and department chair in Pascagoula-Gautier Schools and former director of special education and director of human resources in George Co. Schools, won a three-way race.

Unofficial results by precinct:

Courthouse Pine Level Agricola Howell Movella Total Maria Clanton 78 197 370 141 127 913 (61.9%) David Pritchett 47 80 166 109 67 469 (31.8%) Margaret Tyrone 12 22 34 10 14 92 (6.2%)

Both ran on a platform pushing for accountability and transparency while opposing the purchase of a $1.27 million building the board voted to purchase earlier this year to house district administrative offices.

The pair will be seated at the first school board meeting in January to serve a six-year term in office.

