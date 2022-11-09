Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds reelected over Democrat Deidre DeJear
(Des Moines, AP) The Associated Press announced Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus and tax cuts. Governor Reynolds was appointed Governor in 2017 and won her first full-term election one year later. For months, Polling showed Reynolds was strongly favored over Democrat Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner.
