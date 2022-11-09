ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds reelected over Democrat Deidre DeJear

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umqiD_0j3oWvz500

(Des Moines, AP) The Associated Press announced Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus and tax cuts. Governor Reynolds was appointed Governor in 2017 and won her first full-term election one year later. For months, Polling showed Reynolds was strongly favored over Democrat Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner.

Comments / 30

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

A recount is coming for the Iowa State Auditor’s election results

(Des Moines, IA) — The only Iowa statewide seat won by a Democrat, the State Auditor’s race, is being challenged with a statewide recount. Iowa Republican State Auditor candidate Todd Halbur. The election results put incumbent Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand ahead by two-thousand-600 votes, but Halbur says that’s a fraction of one percent.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Libertarian Party Achieves Major Party Status In Iowa

(Undated) — The Libertarian Party now has major party status in Iowa. Libertarian governor candidate Rick Stewart got over two percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, allowing the party to reach the major party threshold. Libertarians will now be able to hold primaries and be included in the Iowa caucuses.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Rep. Axne has a challenge for Nunn after he defeated her

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four years ago, Cindy Axne made history. But after two terms as one of the first women elected to Congress in the state’s history, she conceded defeat Wednesday afternoon. Her loss marked a brutal election for Democrats in prominent races in Iowa. Zach Nunn, the Republican state senator from Bondurant, defeated […]
IOWA STATE
Axios

A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.

While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Long-Serving Democrats Unseated In Midterms

(Des Moines, IA) — Two of Iowa’s longest-serving Democrats have lost their bid for re-election. In the race for Attorney General, incumbent Tom Miller conceded late Tuesday night to Republican challenger Brenna Bird. Miller served as Iowa Attorney General for 27 years, starting in 1995. Republican Roby Smith unseated the nation’s longest-serving state treasurer. Democrat Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald was in office for 39 years going back to 1983.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Lessons of 2022: Iowa's a red state—for now

First in a series interpreting the results of Iowa’s 2022 state and federal elections. The red wave many pundits expected on November 8 didn't materialize in most of the country. But it certainly crashed over Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds was re-elected by a massive 225,000 vote, 19-point margin, according...
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide

Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: Republicans Are A Little TOO Frustrated

Jeff thinks Republicans are a little too frustrated; Iowans weigh in on priorities for the upcoming legislative session; Bill Dendy has advice on what to do now that inflation continues to stick around; Jeff details the tough conversations that Iowa Democrats must have with activists. Click below to listen to...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Republican Grassley elected to 8th U.S. Senate term

(Des Moines) Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term, defeating Democrat Michael Franken. Grassley is now positioned as the Senate’s most senior member. Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral in one of the longtime Senator Grassley’s closest races. The longtime Republican Senator has been in Office since 1981.
IOWA STATE
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa

Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system

Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa election results

Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting. Jury selection is expected to finish up for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Iowa house and senate election results. Updated: 4 hours ago. People have voted, and the...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy