RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Democrats took two of three competitive congressional races Tuesday night. “The most significant victory, I think by far, was in the new 7th district, Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent Democrat, basically had to move all of her operations up north, and she managed to win in a district in a year like this probably should have gone Republican,” said Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO