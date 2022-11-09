ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

1011now.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa

Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa approves gun rights amendment

Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
klkntv.com

Jim Pillen elected 41st governor of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska’s next governor. ABC called the race at about 9:25 p.m., as Pillen secured enough votes to defeat State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and owner of Pillen Family Farms, will replace Gov. Pete...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Jacobson, Bruns close ranks for NP, region as District 42 race ends

The morning after competing down to the wire, state Sen. Mike Jacobson and Chris Bruns walked into a joint press conference and said they’ll work to improve North Platte, Lincoln County and Legislative District 42 together. Even with both candidates in the same party, it was a striking gesture...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE

