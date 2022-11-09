Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
KETV.com
State Republicans tout 'filibuster-proof' super majority in Unicameral, Democrats react
LINCOLN, Neb. — Issues such as voter photo ID, abortion and critical race theory were at stake in the 25 Nebraska legislative races. The Unicameral is officially non-partisan but partisan politics was at play according to both state Republican and Democratic leaders. "The red wave did happen in Nebraska,"...
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
3 News Now
Nebraska lawmakers eye abortion restrictions, strict voter ID law after strong showing by state conservatives
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While we’re still waiting for results in a few races, we generally know Republicans had a good night in Nebraska. Jim Pillen will be governor. It appears the GOP captured about 31 seats in the legislature with the chance to even get to a filibuster-proof 33-seat majority; two races are still pending.
WOWT
Election 2022 analysis: Nebraska eyes Unicameral party shift as races finalize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As election results are finalized across the state, one of the big impacts of Tuesday’s vote is still working its way out: the political makeup of the Nebraska Legislature. The Unicameral is considered “nonpartisan,” but may be taking more of a “red” turn....
ourquadcities.com
Iowa approves gun rights amendment
Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen elected 41st governor of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska’s next governor. ABC called the race at about 9:25 p.m., as Pillen secured enough votes to defeat State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and owner of Pillen Family Farms, will replace Gov. Pete...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
North Platte Telegraph
Jacobson, Bruns close ranks for NP, region as District 42 race ends
The morning after competing down to the wire, state Sen. Mike Jacobson and Chris Bruns walked into a joint press conference and said they’ll work to improve North Platte, Lincoln County and Legislative District 42 together. Even with both candidates in the same party, it was a striking gesture...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Iowa election results
As polls close across Iowa, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
