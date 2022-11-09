Read full article on original website
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century "vampire" buried in Connecticut
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain future
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last forever
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean Energy
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drug
zip06.com
Election Night Returns: Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook voters turned out at the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Of the town’s 9,039 registered voters, 5840 cast ballots representing 65 percent of the electorate. The returns below are unofficial as reported at xxx p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
milfordmirror.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
zip06.com
Comey Thrilled, Grateful to Win Third Term
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Branford voters supported Democrat Robin Comey for a third consecutive term as 102nd District State Representative. Following the close of polls, Comey tallied 5,991 votes; besting Republican challenger Ray Ingraham, who garnered 4,556 votes. Ingraham conceded gracefully, with a congratulatory visit and handshake, as he visited...
zip06.com
Election Night Returns: Branford
Branford supported Democratic candidates on Nov. 8 including returning incumbent Democratic State Representative Robin Comey to the 102nd District House seat and incumbent Senator Christine Cohen back to her 12th District seat. Branford voters selected Democrat Chuck Tiernan as the next Judge of Probate representing the 35th District of Branford-North...
New Britain Herald
Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments
NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
fox61.com
Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again
HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
zip06.com
Celtic Music Returns to Essex with Jeff Snow
The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill, Essex, hosts multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Snow, who plays guitar, autoharp, Celtic bouzouki, and bodhran, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. The concert called “A Gathering of Celtic and Christmas Music” combines the songs, tunes, history, and stories from England, Ireland, and Scotland with the music of Christmas. Familiar and some not so familiar songs and tunes will have the audience singing, laughing and wishing for more.
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
sheltonherald.com
Here are the 2022 Norwalk-area midterm election results
Election results for Norwalk-area races are beginning to come in, and Norwalk voters have several key state district House races on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls. Here...
zip06.com
NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners
Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
newbritainindependent.com
Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting
Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
Derby official’s role in Jan. 6 riots questioned
Derby's mayor dismissed news that alder Gino DiGiovanni Jr. entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but a nonpartisan group called it problematic.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
zip06.com
NBHS World Language Group Visits NYC, Ellis Island
The North Branford High School (NBHS) World Language Department organized a field trip to visit some New York City (NYC) landmarks as an option for students enrolled in Spanish and Italian courses at NBHS this semester. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a group of 41 students and 4 staff members traveled...
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
