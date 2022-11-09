ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, CT

zip06.com

Election Night Returns: Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook voters turned out at the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Of the town’s 9,039 registered voters, 5840 cast ballots representing 65 percent of the electorate. The returns below are unofficial as reported at xxx p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
WESTBROOK, CT
milfordmirror.com

Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
FAIRFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Comey Thrilled, Grateful to Win Third Term

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Branford voters supported Democrat Robin Comey for a third consecutive term as 102nd District State Representative. Following the close of polls, Comey tallied 5,991 votes; besting Republican challenger Ray Ingraham, who garnered 4,556 votes. Ingraham conceded gracefully, with a congratulatory visit and handshake, as he visited...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Election Night Returns: Branford

Branford supported Democratic candidates on Nov. 8 including returning incumbent Democratic State Representative Robin Comey to the 102nd District House seat and incumbent Senator Christine Cohen back to her 12th District seat. Branford voters selected Democrat Chuck Tiernan as the next Judge of Probate representing the 35th District of Branford-North...
BRANFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments

NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
fox61.com

Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again

HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Celtic Music Returns to Essex with Jeff Snow

The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill, Essex, hosts multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Snow, who plays guitar, autoharp, Celtic bouzouki, and bodhran, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. The concert called “A Gathering of Celtic and Christmas Music” combines the songs, tunes, history, and stories from England, Ireland, and Scotland with the music of Christmas. Familiar and some not so familiar songs and tunes will have the audience singing, laughing and wishing for more.
ESSEX, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here are the 2022 Norwalk-area midterm election results

Election results for Norwalk-area races are beginning to come in, and Norwalk voters have several key state district House races on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls. Here...
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners

Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting

Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

NBHS World Language Group Visits NYC, Ellis Island

The North Branford High School (NBHS) World Language Department organized a field trip to visit some New York City (NYC) landmarks as an option for students enrolled in Spanish and Italian courses at NBHS this semester. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a group of 41 students and 4 staff members traveled...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

