As the abortion debate in the Treasure Valley rages on, a group of local religious leaders are speaking out against the pro-life movement and Idaho’s current abortion ban. Faith and abortion headlined the first discussion held Wednesday as part of a new series of events put on by the All-Means-All Alliance. Rev. Duane Anders, senior pastor of the Cathedral of the Rockies, hosted the event, bringing a rabbi and a minister together to discuss how a woman’s right to abortion intersects with faith.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO