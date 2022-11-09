Read full article on original website
Post Register
Republicans maintain control in deeply conservative Idaho
Idaho Republicans maintained their hold in the deeply conservative state on Tuesday by retaining all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both seats in the U.S. House and supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Brad Little easily won a second term by defeating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt...
Post Register
Idaho faith leaders address state's abortion ban in first of speaker series
As the abortion debate in the Treasure Valley rages on, a group of local religious leaders are speaking out against the pro-life movement and Idaho’s current abortion ban. Faith and abortion headlined the first discussion held Wednesday as part of a new series of events put on by the All-Means-All Alliance. Rev. Duane Anders, senior pastor of the Cathedral of the Rockies, hosted the event, bringing a rabbi and a minister together to discuss how a woman’s right to abortion intersects with faith.
Post Register
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Post Register
First flu death of season reported in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons...
Post Register
Haener, Moreno-Cropper lift Fresno State over UNLV 37-30
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to Jalen Moreno-Cropper — and Fresno State held off UNLV 37-30 on Friday night. Quarterback Doug Brumfield's 5-yard touchdown run and field goals covering 43, 48 and 27 yards...
Post Register
St. Thomas (MN) never threatened in downing Chicago St.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Riley Miller scored 15 points and Ahjany Lee scored 14 points off the bench and St. Thomas (MN) beat Chicago State 83-61 in the Tommies' home opener on Friday night. Andrew Rohde scored 13 points for St. Thomas (1-1), Will Engles 11 and Parker...
Post Register
Dunn's late free throws help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle got lost in a swarm of delirious Temple students that had mobbed the court in celebration of one of the program's wildest wins in years.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 3A All-Conference list released
South Fremont’s Berklee Yancey was named 3A District 6 volleyball player of the year and Xavier Miranda was named coach of the year. Yancey accounted for 257 kills, 29 aces, 164 digs and 11 blocks in helping lead the Cougars to a berth in the 3A state tournament.
