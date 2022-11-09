Read full article on original website
WATCH NOW: Lady Eagles soar over Spring Creek
LAS VEGAS – In the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, Spring Creek ran into a buzz saw. On Friday night, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas, South No. 1 Boulder City dominated the action from the opening tip and never looked down — the Lady Spartans flying by the Lady Spartans in three sets by scores of 25-14 twice and 25-12 in the third game.
Spartans hope to tame Bulls
SPRING CREEK — After a massive upset in the second round of the 3A North postseason — taking out No. 1 Fallon on the road by a score of 21-20 — the Spring Creek football team will now play in the Division 3A state semifinal. At 2...
Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat
ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
Henry James Wallock
Henry James Wallock, formerly of Elko, Nevada and current resident of Saratoga Springs, Utah, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family at his side. Henry, or Jim as he was known to his friends, resided in Elko, Nevada, for 66 years before his health resulted in his move to Utah to live with family and be closer to medical facilities.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Winnemucca man dead after friend accidentally shot him on hunting trip near Elko
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A Winnemucca man is dead after his friend accidentally shot him on a hunting trip in northern Nevada. Deputies with the Elko County Sheriff's Office responded to the North Pequop Mountains on Nov. 1 on the report of a hunter who'd been shot in the chest.
Nevada Outdoor School receives $20,000 from Community Foundation
WINNEMUCCA -- Nevada Outdoor School received $20,000 from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada to support their Nature In My World school-based programs serving youth in Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties. Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) inspires exploration of the natural world, responsible stewardship of our habitat...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.
Joe's Fishing Hole: A few weeks left for good fishing
What a difference a week makes. Last week, there were two days with highs in the 50s and the lows in the 30s. This week we are seeing highs in the 20s and 30s with the lows in the single digits. On top of that 13 and a half inches of snow has fallen at the Elko Airport but much more in the Ruby Mountains with Lamoille #3 Snotel sight showing 30 inches of snow earlier this week.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 8. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
More votes from Elko County residents added to tally
ELKO – More than a thousand additional votes were counted Thursday afternoon in Elko County from ballots that were mailed or placed in drop boxes before the end of Election Day. The new votes did not change any of the election-night results. Several hundred more are expected to arrive...
Driving hazards continue; extended cold spell coming
ELKO – Snowfall returned to northeastern Nevada late Wednesday morning as reports of adverse driving conditions continued across the region. Elko County Fire Protection District reported that its station in Wells has been responding to vehicle accidents on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells this morning. They posted photos of two vehicles that ran off the road.
‘Exceptional’ winter storm to continue into Wednesday
ELKO – Record snowfall blanketed northeastern Nevada on Monday and more is on the way. The wintry weather delayed the start of school and led to at least one crash on Lamoille Highway at around 4:30 a.m. Nevada State Police troopers were also assisting motorists in the Elko and Wells area.
First Majestic begins mining at West Generator
Mining has started at the West Generator underground mine at Jerritt Canyon north of Elko, according to Steve Holmes, chief operating officer of First Majestic Silver Corp., which reported an adjusted net loss of $22.6 million, or 9 cents per share for the third quarter. “West Generator was started yesterday,”...
Weekend forecast: Unusually cold weather to continue
ELKO – Cloudy weather is in the forecast for Elko but that doesn’t mean it will be warming up any. Isolated snow showers are possible in parts of northeastern Nevada as a small storm system moves in over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are...
Clerk: Nearly 2,000 votes yet to be counted in Elko
ELKO – Plenty of outstanding ballots remain to be counted – enough to potentially change the outcome of some election-night results in Elko County. More than 900 ballots that were postmarked on Election Day or dropped off at an Election Day polling location have been received since Tuesday, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman.
'Love on purpose,' Families celebrate National Adoption Day
ELKO – Adoption is love on purpose. That was the message from one adoptive mother speaking at Elko County’s National Adoption Day Luncheon about her journey in adopting twins a few years ago. “It’s National Adoption Day I’m glad it’s becoming more and more common for people to...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Two nabbed following weekend police chase
ELKO – A Spring Creek man and an Elko woman were arrested Saturday on multiple charges following a police chase. Elko Police Department officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle on a dirt road adjacent to Grant Avenue, and determined that the pickup had recently been stolen from a local drilling company. It was unoccupied and stuck in the mud.
Veteran servicewomen lead VFW Post 2350
ELKO – At Veterans’ of Foreign Wars Post 2350, Michelle Milam and Merlene Merck are holding down the fort as the first women back-to-back female post commanders. Merck and Milam serve as a team, with Milam as post commander and Merck as vice commander. Merck said part of her job “is to have her back” and encourage Milam to attend conventions and speak to as many people as possible.
