What a difference a week makes. Last week, there were two days with highs in the 50s and the lows in the 30s. This week we are seeing highs in the 20s and 30s with the lows in the single digits. On top of that 13 and a half inches of snow has fallen at the Elko Airport but much more in the Ruby Mountains with Lamoille #3 Snotel sight showing 30 inches of snow earlier this week.

ELKO, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO