Read full article on original website
Guess Who
3d ago
What is wrong with you people? Obviously you don't care that our city burned under a governor that was too scared & ill prepared to handle keeping us safe..just look at our crime statistics and a light rail that is the most dangerous in the WHOLE COUNTRY! Seriously what were yall thinking?
Reply(4)
40
Killiam
3d ago
can't believe Walz won after everything that happened its going to be the same during presidential election too everyone complains about sleepy Joe but he will get re elected anyways
Reply(9)
34
Dick
3d ago
Can we celebrate walz by burning and looting? It's nice that there were 6 choices for governor but it splits the votes to much. Lower ranked Candidates should remove themselves after the primaries if only a small percentage of the votes.
Reply(2)
30
Related
Statewide DFL Candidates Sweep Olmsted County
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- DFL candidates for statewide office won all of their races in Tuesday’s election. Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha also got more votes than their GOP challengers in Olmsted County. The unofficial vote totals are available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website:
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
How did your county vote in Minnesota's gubernatorial election?
Gov. Tim Walz (Courtesy of the MN Governor's Office) and Republican nominee Scott Jensen (Courtesy of Dr. Scott Jensen on Facebook.) 100% of precincts are now reporting in Minnesota, here's a county-by-county breakdown for how each voted in the race between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen for governor, which Walz won.
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
Walz hopeful about agenda in second term
Gov. Tim Walz said during a post-election victory news conference that full Democratic control of state government would allow his administration to enact a long-delayed progressive program. Perhaps as shocked as other politicos about the outcome of what many thought would be a commanding Republican victory, Walz provided few specifics on what his first priorities […] The post Walz hopeful about agenda in second term appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Red wave? In Minnesota, Dems ride blue wave to control gov't
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in a midterm election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and completing a trifecta Wednesday by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night. “Tim Walz is the governor for four...
kvrr.com
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
Longtime Iron Range Sen. Doug Johnson dies at 80
TOWER, Minn. -- Longtime state senator Douglas "Doug" Johnson, who fought for the Iron Range, died on Monday at the age of 80.Johnson served in the Minnesota legislature for 32 years; he was first elected to the House before starting his tenure in the state Senate in 1977. Over the years he held positions as majority whip, and served as chair of the tax and finance committees. He ran for the DFL endorsement for U.S. Senate in 1978 and governor in 1998. He died peacefully, and is survived by his wife and two children.
Minnesota elects first transgender state lawmaker
Minnesota voters elected Leigh Finke to the state's House of Representatives, making her the first transgender lawmaker to be elected in the state.
Election 2022: Minnesota State Legislature Results
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The local incumbents did well in the races for the Minnesota Senate and House. In Senate District 14 DFLer Aric Putnam has defeated Republican Challenger Tama Theis 53 percent to 47 percent. In Senate District 13 Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe beat Democrat Alissa Brickman 71...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Craig wins re-election in Congressional District 2
(FOX 9) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has been declared the winner in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District against Republican challenger Tyler Kistner. Craig secured 50.80% of the vote to Kistner’s 45.71% of the vote as of 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, with 96.11% of precincts reporting. "It is...
Tim Walz re-elected as Governor of Minnesota, defeating Scott Jensen
Tim Walz with his supporters in south Minneapolis on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Courtesy of Tim Walz on Twitter. Gov. Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota's governor on Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Scott Jensen. The Associated Press called the race for Walz shortly before 10:30 p.m.,...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Mayors
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Twin Cities mayoral races. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Results: Angie Craig defeated Tyler Kistner: Minnesota's 2nd District US House election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
willmarradio.com
Legal recreational marijuana rejected in Dakotas, could be coming to Minnesota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans for a second time have said "no" to legalizing recreational marijuana. The final unofficial vote for the reworked proposal was about 107-thousand in favor but nearly 131-thousand against. Affiliate KFGO reports Measure 2 Committee Chairman David Owens would not concede defeat at marijuana supporters' event Tuesday night as the vote count continued. The measure would have allowed possession and purchase of small amounts of marijuana by those 21 and older, plus limited home growing. In recent weeks, law enforcement from across North Dakota spoke out against legalization along with several business organizations.
mprnews.org
Minnesotans elects hundreds of new school board members in often heated contests
There were hundreds of Minnesota school board races on the ballot Tuesday as well as several dozen school funding measures. More than 300 of the state’s 330+ districts held board elections this week, with just over 1000 board seats on the ballot. The competition for many of those open seats was unusually heated with close to 1,600 candidates running. In Bemidji 23 people sparred over five seats. In South St. Paul, 22 people contended for four seats.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: School Board
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for school board races in the Twin Cities metro. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
2022 Minnesota Election Live Coverage
Live coverage of critical races in Minnesota’s 2022 general election. The post 2022 Minnesota Election Live Coverage appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
actionnews5.com
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Comments / 146