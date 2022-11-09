Read full article on original website
How new election laws played out in Georgia, Texas and Michigan
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with professor Richard Briffault about new election laws in several states and how they affected the midterms. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Ga. runoff one of key races in battle for power, political expert says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are still two races that could decide who controls the U.S. Senate; Nevada and Georgia. With the whole country watching the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, we talked to a political science professor about how experts are making their predictions. “There is still...
The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.
Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
Georgia's 2022 Election Results
Republicans sought to maintain their hold on Georgia’s legislative and statewide offices during Tuesday’s elections. Although five races remain too close to call, Republicans won 96 seats in the 180-member State House of Representatives and 33 seats in the 56-member State Senate. Additionally, Republican incumbents defended all seven...
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Road to Victory: Georgia Republicans leading in all top state offices
ATLANTA—Gov. Brian Kemp was re-elected on Tuesday, Nov. 8, leading Republicans running for every state office headed toward victories on Tuesday, Nov. 8. From the Governor’s Office to the Commissioner of Labor’s Office, Republicans dominated Georgia’s mid-term elections, earning more than the 50 percent needed for wins according to unofficial results posted today at 3:07 a.m. by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Georgia election division: How did northern counties vote on Tuesday?
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — It’s no surprise that North Georgia counties have a much different voter makeup than Atlanta and other big cities in the state. Wednesday we dug into just how red our Georgia counties ended up. "Its pretty close to what I thought it'd be," says...
Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
Breaking down the midterms with Chris Dowd
On the morning after Georgia's midterm elections, Chris Dowd, editor and publisher of AthensPoliticsNerd.com stopped by the WUGA studios to help us break down last night’s election results. Transcript:. Martin Matheny: Chris, welcome, thanks for joining us this morning. Chris Dowd: Thank you, glad to be here. Matheny: Let's...
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
The Georgia Health Report: Time Again for Open Enrollment
Most people consider Fall the holiday season, but for Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller, hosts of the Georgia Health Report, this time of year is “Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Plans Season.” This week, they’ll explain the basics of health insurance to help you choose the plan that meets your needs.
Georgia's congressional races | See who won
ATLANTA — All of Georgia's 14 seats were up for grabs with three hotly contested races garnering national attention. Here's a look at who won in the state's 2nd, 7th and 14th congressional districts. 7th district. Lucy McBath (D, incumbent) Lucy McBath is running for Georgia's 7th Congressional District....
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
Republicans line up behind candidates for Speaker
Members of the Georgia House are readying to select a successor for House Speaker David Ralston. Current Georgia House Majority Leader Jon Burns (R-Newington) is lining up support to become state House speaker. Several other potential contenders to lead the chamber have bowed out and endorsed Burns. The official vote...
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop wins 16th term in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s senior congressman has won a decisive victory in what was considered the Deep South’s only competitive U.S. House race. Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop was reelected to a 16th term Tuesday over Republican challenger Chris West. Voters in southwest Georgia’s 2nd District decided to keep 75-year-old Bishop amid persistent inflation and […]
Austin Scott declares victory in Georgia's 8th Congressional District election
(WTXL) — Rep. Austin Scott appears to be returning to the United States House of Representatives. According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State, with 93.1% of precincts reporting, Scott, a Republican incumbent, has 176,364 votes (68.75%), while Democratic challenger Darrius Butler has 80,163 votes (31.25%). The...
While enrollment at many Georgia universities is down, UGA's continues to grow.
Enrollment at Georgia's public universities fell overall for the second year in a row, according to data released from the University System of Georgia. That data shows enrollment at the 26 public colleges and universities fell by 1.8%, or near 6,200 students. Officials pointed to several reasons for the recent declines:
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
