Georgia State

wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
WRDW-TV

Ga. runoff one of key races in battle for power, political expert says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are still two races that could decide who controls the U.S. Senate; Nevada and Georgia. With the whole country watching the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, we talked to a political science professor about how experts are making their predictions. “There is still...
Nymag.com

The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.

Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
wuga.org

Georgia's 2022 Election Results

Republicans sought to maintain their hold on Georgia’s legislative and statewide offices during Tuesday’s elections. Although five races remain too close to call, Republicans won 96 seats in the 180-member State House of Representatives and 33 seats in the 56-member State Senate. Additionally, Republican incumbents defended all seven...
On Common Ground News

Road to Victory: Georgia Republicans leading in all top state offices

ATLANTA—Gov. Brian Kemp was re-elected on Tuesday, Nov. 8, leading Republicans running for every state office headed toward victories on Tuesday, Nov. 8. From the Governor’s Office to the Commissioner of Labor’s Office, Republicans dominated Georgia’s mid-term elections, earning more than the 50 percent needed for wins according to unofficial results posted today at 3:07 a.m. by the Secretary of State’s Office.
WRDW-TV

Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
wuga.org

Breaking down the midterms with Chris Dowd

On the morning after Georgia's midterm elections, Chris Dowd, editor and publisher of AthensPoliticsNerd.com stopped by the WUGA studios to help us break down last night’s election results. Transcript:. Martin Matheny: Chris, welcome, thanks for joining us this morning. Chris Dowd: Thank you, glad to be here. Matheny: Let's...
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
wuga.org

The Georgia Health Report: Time Again for Open Enrollment

Most people consider Fall the holiday season, but for Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller, hosts of the Georgia Health Report, this time of year is “Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Plans Season.” This week, they’ll explain the basics of health insurance to help you choose the plan that meets your needs.
11Alive

Georgia's congressional races | See who won

ATLANTA — All of Georgia's 14 seats were up for grabs with three hotly contested races garnering national attention. Here's a look at who won in the state's 2nd, 7th and 14th congressional districts. 7th district. Lucy McBath (D, incumbent) Lucy McBath is running for Georgia's 7th Congressional District....
wuga.org

Republicans line up behind candidates for Speaker

Members of the Georgia House are readying to select a successor for House Speaker David Ralston. Current Georgia House Majority Leader Jon Burns (R-Newington) is lining up support to become state House speaker. Several other potential contenders to lead the chamber have bowed out and endorsed Burns. The official vote...
WRBL News 3

Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop wins 16th term in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s senior congressman has won a decisive victory in what was considered the Deep South’s only competitive U.S. House race. Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop was reelected to a 16th term Tuesday over Republican challenger Chris West. Voters in southwest Georgia’s 2nd District decided to keep 75-year-old Bishop amid persistent inflation and […]
