Pittsburgh, PA

No. 2 Stanford 104, CS Northridge 40

CS NORTHRIDGE (0-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Givens 2-5, T.Amundsen 1-6, M.Smith 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Tu'ua 0-1, Duchemin 0-1, Williams 0-1, Harvey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Nikishina 1) Turnovers: 15 (Givens 4, Nikishina 3, Spriggs 2, Williams 2,...
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA

