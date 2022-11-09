ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Voters prioritize inflation, newly elected officials tasked with delivering

Albany — As the run up to the 2022 midterm elections went on, several issues were on the minds of voters. Reproductive rights, crime, democracy and the 2nd Amendment were all part of candidates' campaigns, but it was the economy, and more specifically inflation, which ended up being the top issue voters valued in filling out their ballots.
WRGB

Key House races remain undecided in New York

ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Hochul in Gubernatorial race

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin has officially conceded the election, congratulating the first woman elected as governor of New York. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. “This race was a once in a generation campaign,...
WRGB

Democratic Governor's Association pleased with Investment in Hochul Campaign

The Democratic Governor's Association tells CBS 6 news they are pleased with the funds spent to ensure Governor Kathy Hochul's victory Tuesday night. DGA Representative David Turner says that relying on polls was insufficient as the Association poured 1.7 million dollars into Tuesday's race. This cycle, Turner says, the Association...
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
WRGB

What impact will election results have on the economy?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Polls showed the economy was a top concern for many voters in Monday's midterm elections. It was a platform many Republicans ran on, some of whom accused Democrats of causing inflation. “I am optimistic that the inflation rate is going to go down. Is it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRGB

Why some races in Arizona still aren't called

Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
ARIZONA STATE
WRGB

The Capital Region honors its Veterans

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY VETERANS DAY PARADE. Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the City of Albany Joint Veterans Committee are pleased to announce that the annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in the City of Albany at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day Parade Committee, which consists of Veteran organizations throughout the Capital District, have named John LaFalce, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran Grand Marshal of this year’s Veterans Day Parade. He will be leading the parade along with the Gold Star Families at the request of the American Gold Star Mothers and Families. The Parade route begins at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue and participants will march east on Central Avenue, then east on Washington Avenue ending at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street, just east of the NYS Education Building. As always, the NYS Education Building steps will serve as the reviewing stand. In the event of severe weather, a ceremony will be conducted in the City Hall Rotunda. The American Gold Star Mothers and Families will host a wreath laying at Our Lady of Peace in Memorial Grove on the corner of New Scotland Avenue and South Lake Avenue on Veterans Day at 9:30 am prior to the Parade.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy