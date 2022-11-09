ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since...
FLORIDA STATE
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts man claims $1 million Powerball prize

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said Thursday that a North Quincy man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million Powerball prize. Richard Lavery won the money Monday night in the same drawing for the $2.04 billion record jackpot. His Quic Pic ticket matched the first five numbers. A single...
QUINCY, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Pro Soccer group teases 'big news' for Monday

(WJAR) — The organization bringing a soccer team to Rhode Island is teasing that it will reveal some “big news” on Monday. In a very short teaser video released on Twitter on Thursday, Rhode Island Pro Soccer highlights the date 11.14.22. In a subsequent tweet, the organization...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy