Pennsylvania Democrat wins reelection despite passing away in October
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — A state representative in Pennsylvania who died in October following a battle with lymphoma won his midterm reelection Tuesday. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 9. He had previously beaten lymphoma twice, according to CBS 21 News. DeLuca...
New leader in war on opioids says help in the community is important
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — I had the first sit down interview with Rhode Island's first community co-chair of the Overdose Task Force. Let's meet Thomas Joyce. I know him as Tommy and met him during the early days of the recovery movement in Rhode Island. He's inspired by Jim...
Opponents of Question 1 say Massachusetts is turning back into 'Taxachusetts'
For decades now there's been a debate about increasing taxes on the wealthiest residents in Massachusetts. The question almost made it on the ballot as a citizens’ initiative in 2018, but the Supreme Judicial Court ruled it to be unconstitutional. So supporters regrouped, went through the legislative process, and...
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since...
Officials to stock Rhode Island ponds with trout, salmon for Veterans Day
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will be stocking select ponds across the state with trout and salmon ahead of Veterans Day. The stocking operation will go from Wednesday to Friday. “Stocking fish in popular waterbodies is a gesture by which DEM honors Rhode Island veterans for their service,...
Massachusetts man claims $1 million Powerball prize
The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said Thursday that a North Quincy man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million Powerball prize. Richard Lavery won the money Monday night in the same drawing for the $2.04 billion record jackpot. His Quic Pic ticket matched the first five numbers. A single...
Rhode Island Pro Soccer group teases 'big news' for Monday
(WJAR) — The organization bringing a soccer team to Rhode Island is teasing that it will reveal some “big news” on Monday. In a very short teaser video released on Twitter on Thursday, Rhode Island Pro Soccer highlights the date 11.14.22. In a subsequent tweet, the organization...
Heavy rain, gusty winds tonight as the remnants of Nicole blow through
Stormy conditions develop across the region this evening as a strong cyclone rolls through the northeast. The system is a combination of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole and a cold front that sweeps up all of the available tropical moisture. On-and-off rain showers and downpours persist for the rest of...
