Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tropical Storm Nicole: What we know now and what to expect with storm in Palm Beach County

Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. The 1 p.m. update on Wednesday, Nov. 9, reports Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island at 11:55 a.m. with sustained winds of 70 mph. The system is 175 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving west at 12 mph.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

All of Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning for Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to make landfall near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The hurricane warning extends from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for many parts of the east coast, including coastal Palm Beach ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected

No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off.  Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

