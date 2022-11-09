Read full article on original website
Eye in the sky: Aftermath of Nicole in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
WPTV's Chopper 5 took aerial footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole
Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Tropical Storm Nicole: What we know now and what to expect with storm in Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. The 1 p.m. update on Wednesday, Nov. 9, reports Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island at 11:55 a.m. with sustained winds of 70 mph. The system is 175 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving west at 12 mph.
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Tracking Nicole: Juno Beach braces for impact, mayor addresses concerns
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gray skies cover South Florida as Nicole makes its way to the state. Areas of Palm Beach County are feeling its effects. CBS12 News reporter Mike Magnoli spoke to the Mayor of Juno Beach, DD Halpern as she addresses her concerns of a potential storm surge.
Parts of Boca Raton Remain under Hurricane Warning as Nicole Makes Move Towards Florida
Strong winds and heavy rain are beginning to spread to portions of the east coast of Florida and across the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Broward County pier partially collapses after storm makes landfall as hurricane
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane in the early morning hours Thursday, quickly getting downgraded as it weakened after making landfall — but not before it left destruction in its wake. Residents along Florida's east coast woke up to flooding and wind damage from...
Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier
FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
All of Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning for Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to make landfall near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The hurricane warning extends from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for many parts of the east coast, including coastal Palm Beach ...
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Tracking Nicole: Fire station on Singer Island evacuated due to flooding
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is having an impact on Florida's east coast as it approaches the state. The City of Riviera Beach said Fire Station 86 on Singer Island has been evacuated due to flooding. All fire calls will be taken at the fire station...
