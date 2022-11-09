ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PIAA fall playoffs begin Tuesday

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FQVX_0j3oTDcg00

The PIAA soccer and volleyball tournaments began Tuesday night with a number of Central PA teams still competing for state titles. Below are Tuesday night’s first round results. Second round matches are Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL
1A First Round
Maplewood 3, Elk County Catholic 0
West Branch 3, Shade 0
Conemaugh Township 3, Bishop Canevin 0

2A First Round
Tyrone 3, Somerset 2
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Avonworth 1

3A First Round
Hollidaysburg 3, Greencastle 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, DuBois 1

4A First Round
North Allegheny 3, State College 0

GIRLS SOCCER
1A First Round
Karns City 4, Penns Valley 0
Greensburg CC 3, Windber 2

2A First Round
Mt. Pleasant 2, Bedford 0
Clearfield 7, Central 0

BOYS SOCCER
1A First Round
Winchester Thurston 9, United 0

2A First Round
Bedford 5, Beaver 0

4A First Round
Seneca Valley 7, State College 3

