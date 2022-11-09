Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
WVNews
China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in Indonesia...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
WVNews
EXPLAINER: How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing “en masse and all over the place,” in the wake of Russia's retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September.
WVNews
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end. The two-week meeting...
U.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States is doing "everything it can" to secure the release of Egytian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah from jail in Egypt and President Joe Biden raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart, the U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday.
Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian police officers returned Saturday, along with TV and radio services, to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Russia livable after months of occupation. Yet one official still described the city as “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
WVNews
Russia says retreat from key city begun but Ukraine cautious
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Russian troops had no choice but to flee a key southern city but stopped short of declaring victory in Kherson on Thursday even after Moscow said it began a retreat that would represent a humiliating defeat in the grinding war. It...
Police criticized for role at nationalist march in Warsaw
Opposition politicians in Poland have criticized police for detaining anti-fascist activists but not reacting to the appearance of a Nazi-era symbol during a nationalist march
Comments / 0