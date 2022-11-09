Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party could secure...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Republicans appear set for slight U.S. House majority, Senate split
Joe Biden's Democrats appear on track to lose their razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Senate is currently too close to call. Given the way midterm elections usually go, that's good news for Biden.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Abortion issue helped Democrats hold off 'red wave' except in Texas
In a pivotal first election after the complete upending of abortion access in the United States, things looked about the same as always in Texas. Republicans swept easily to victory statewide, shoring up the Legislature’s dominant anti-abortion bloc, and at least three more cities passed local ordinances further banning the procedure.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker head to runoff in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation...
Bryan College Station Eagle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:46 a.m. EST
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
Comments / 0