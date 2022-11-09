ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

Related
wgbh.org

Maura Healey and Andrea Campbell made history for women in Massachusetts. What's next?

Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey made history Tuesday not only as the first woman elected to the top job in the Commonwealth, but also as the first out lesbian elected governor in the U.S. It was one of several history-making results from yesterday's election. Erin O'Brien, associate professor of political science at UMass Boston, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about what the election means. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Election winners and losers

GO TO CommonWealth’s homepage for stories on the big races, including Maura Healey’s historic victory in the race for governor. What else did we learn from Tuesday’s election about the big winners and losers?. SMASHING THE CEILING. Women were big winners in Massachusetts, as Healey led a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Gov.-elect Healey, outgoing Gov. Baker start planning transition

Maura Healey started her first day as governor-elect thinking about her current job. "I'm still the attorney general, so my job is to — I was dealing with legal matters this morning, and that work will continue for the indefinite future, but it's certainly been an exciting, exciting 24 hours," Healey. "I did call my mom this morning. That's one thing I did."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy