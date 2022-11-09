DENVER (KDVR) — The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado and set up a regulated framework for their consumption declared victory on Wednesday evening. More than 1 million votes counted as of 6:10 p.m. were in favor of the measure, or 51.3% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. The AP has not called the race and estimates 86% of the vote has been counted.

