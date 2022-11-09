Read full article on original website
Related
FOX21News.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s passing. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, which is the day of McKean’s memorial service. McKean died suddenly...
FOX21News.com
Psychedelic mushroom campaign declares victory on decriminalization in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado and set up a regulated framework for their consumption declared victory on Wednesday evening. More than 1 million votes counted as of 6:10 p.m. were in favor of the measure, or 51.3% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. The AP has not called the race and estimates 86% of the vote has been counted.
FOX21News.com
RSV hospitalizations rising
Children's Hospital is expanding its care plan as numbers rise. Kim Posey reports. Children's Hospital is expanding its care plan as numbers rise. Kim Posey reports. Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race...
FOX21News.com
Pet of the Week Roscoe
Coloradans voting yes to provide free and healthy school lunches to public school students. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. Deputies searching for person of interest. Deputies searching for person of interest.
FOX21News.com
Skate in the Park Preview
Ent is partnering with Colorado Honor to make sure every veteran's gravestone in Colorado's three National Cemeteries has a wreath on it this holiday season. The Annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour is back for its second year. Increase in RSV cases. T-rex Valerie. Donation for CSPD Officer...
FOX21News.com
What does the October inflation report mean for Coloradans?
Inflation is slowing, but that doesn't mean prices are getting cheaper for most consumer goods. FOX31's DJ Summers breaks down what the latest inflation numbers mean for your wallet. What does the October inflation report mean for Coloradans?. Inflation is slowing, but that doesn't mean prices are getting cheaper for...
FOX21News.com
Honoring our Veterans
Ent is partnering with Colorado Honor to make sure every veteran's gravestone in Colorado's three National Cemeteries has a wreath on it this holiday season. Ent is partnering with Colorado Honor to make sure every veteran's gravestone in Colorado's three National Cemeteries has a wreath on it this holiday season.
FOX21News.com
Free school meals approved by voters
DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans have decided to give free school lunches to the state’s public school students in a program also designed to make sure the meals are healthy and locally sourced. Proposition FF passed with 55.2% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. More than a...
FOX21News.com
Abortion rights boosted with defeat of Kentucky amendment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of the election that concluded Tuesday highlighted...
FOX21News.com
Holiday Home Tour Returns
The Annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour is back for its second year. The Annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour is back for its second year. Rebuilding Together Colorado and Lockheed Martin teamed up to give Helen Tucker essential home updates. CSFD firefighter charged in crash.
FOX21News.com
Navy Veteran Gets Home Repairs
Rebuilding Together Colorado and Lockheed Martin teamed up to give Helen Tucker essential home updates. Rebuilding Together Colorado and Lockheed Martin teamed up to give Helen Tucker essential home updates. Trinidad Veterans Day luncheon. CSFD firefighter charged in crash. Pueblo District 60 Honors Veterans. Pueblo District 60 Honors Veterans. First...
FOX21News.com
RSV, COVID-19, flu cases rise in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided an update on Wednesday morning as the transmission of respiratory viruses, like RSV, COVID-19, and flu increase. CDPHE said increased RSV infections are putting a strain on the state’s pediatric health care system. (Watch the full news...
Comments / 0