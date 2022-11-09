Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. November 9, 2022. As the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, word went out immediately that incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey had won re-election, and that GOP candidate and Enterprise native Katie Britt would replace her mentor, Richard Shelby, in the United States Senate. How is it possible...
Maryland governor, governor-elect meet, discuss transition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Gov.-elect Wes Moore at the State House on Thursday, saying his administration would work to ensure a peaceful transition. Hogan, a Republican, said at a media availability that he and Moore, a Democrat, had a productive one-on-one conversation while...
Michigan Democrats make historic picks to lead Legislature
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats ushered in a new era of legislative leadership Thursday by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate's first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker, after midterm victories that will give the party full control at the state Capitol for the first time since 1983.
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes. In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported.
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Ashland Daily Independent. November 9, 2022. Only six states still allow straight-ticket voting: Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Kentucky needs to abolish it. It encourages lazy voting and waters down the importance of becoming educated on each candidate involved in every race. Since 2010, 11 states have...
Consulting firm doesn't favor splitting WVa health agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration “is...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. November 7, 2022. Editorial: Even in a digital world, the permanence of print media matters. With another election nearly over, professional pundits, amateur commentators and everyone else are offering their opinions on what happened and why. The same happens every weekend after popular college football teams win or lose.
New Mexico Indian Affairs' cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. “Lynn has been an essential part of our efforts...
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Thank you, Lee Zeldin, for starting to build a viable NY Republican future. Well done, Lee Zeldin. You brought issues that matter to the fore and Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to listen. Your coattails had huge national implications, too, proving crucial to a Republican takeover of the House.
NC panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, members of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the State Board of Education.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. November 6, 2022. Editorial: High-rise problems are happening here. Will SC act before it’s too late?. After last year’s tragic collapse of a 13-story condominium just north of Miami Beach, we called for a new conversation about whether our state and local governments are doing enough to monitor the safety of South Carolina’s high-rise buildings, particularly those in or near our corrosive, salty coastal environments.
South Carolina has 2nd-highest medical debt levels in the U.S., but little hope of expanded Medicaid coverage
Sue Berkowitz’s son was born in 1993 with a heart defect. Three years later, Berkowitz and her husband lost their health insurance when her nonprofit employer lost its funding. Private insurance denied her 3-year-old son health coverage because of his pre-existing condition. Berkowitz was already working in health advocacy,...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota-Advisory
Eds: The South Dakota editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The AP. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Semi-trailer tips over, kills 9 dairy cattle in Wisconsin
CHESTER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine dairy cows were killed when a semi-trailer hauling more than three-dozen cattle slid down an embankment of a Wisconsin highway and tipped over. The 61-year-old driver had pulled over on the shoulder of a ramp on U.S. Highway 151 in Chester township...
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week. The search began Tuesday when 10 people, believed to be homeless, were swept down...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 10, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
