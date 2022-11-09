ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Last-second shot gives South Carolina win over Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia native Chico Carter Jr. was the hero on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Cardinal Newman alum's last-second shot gave South Carolina the 60-58 win over in-state rival Clemson. It was a stellar game for Carter Jr. as he had 16 points on...
No. 1 South Carolina passes first road test with win at No. 17 Maryland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team passed their first big test of the new season with a 81-56 win at No. 17 Maryland. The Gamecocks didn't play their best basketball in the first half as some sloppy play, including nine turnovers, gave them just a 32-26 lead at the half.
Keenan superstar Milaysia Fulwiley staying home, picks South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Keenan basketball superstar Milaysia Fulwiley has made her long-awaited college decision. On Thursday afternoon in the Keenan High School auditorium, Fulwiley announced she is heading to play for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. It's another huge recruit heading to the reigning national champions....
"Bring the juice": Benedict football gears up for historic SIAC championship

(WACH) - The Benedict College football team is preparing for the program's first-ever SIAC championship game. "Bring the juice," said Benedict football head coach Chennis Berry. "I would love to see 11,000 screaming fans at Charlie Johnson Stadium." Coach Berry put out a call to action on Friday morning during...
High School Football Second Round Highlights and Scores, Saturday schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of high school football games were played on Friday night, with the majority moved to either earlier in the week or Saturday afternoon. For highlights of Friday night's games, click on the video at the top of the page! Watch "Sports Zone" with the WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm.
"Yards don't equal points": Gamecocks prep for fierce Florida run-game

(WACH) - The South Carolina football team is preparing to matchup with a fierce Florida run-game on Saturday. Gamecock defensive coordinator Clayton White spoke on Wednesday about how his unit plans to slow down the Gators on the ground. "We all know that the Gators are never short of talent,"...
Dreher High School Senior earns Tennis State Championship Title

FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School senior Mary Kat Stricklin won the 2022 Class 3A girls tennis singles state championship. Stricklin won five matches in two days to earn the championship title in Florence on Nov. 8. “I am excited and happy almost beyond words for Mary Kat,”...
"I'll never forget": Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt reflects on Dutch Fork experience

(WACH) - Former Dutch Fork high school football standout Jalin Hyatt attributes his success at Tennessee to his time as a Silver Fox. Hyatt spoke with WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole in a 1-on-1 interview to reminisce on his time in Irmo, weigh in on Antonio Williams' success at Clemson, and the biggest lesson he learned from head coach Tom Knotts.
Recovering from Nicole, weekend gets clearer and cooler

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The worst of Nicole has come and gone. For the rest of Friday evening, we're only looking at a couple of scattered showers pushing out to the east. Wind gusts in the Midlands reached well into the 30s. The highest was 43 MPH measured at Fairfield...
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving, and driving under suspension, according to detention center records.
Prisma Health's home-building blitz helps residents in five counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity didn’t let dreary weather stop them from giving back Thursday. The two groups partnered for a home-building blitz - helping to build or do work on nearly a dozen homes across five counties. Clarence Sevillian, Prisma Health...
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
3 charged in shooting incident near Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School in September and more are expected. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to Ridge View High School on Sept.29, around 12:30 p.m.
Police in Sumter finds missing, runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Cabbagestalk returned home safe around 8 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department. ORIGINAL: Sumter Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home. Officials say Shamoni Cabbagestalk left her home on Newberry Avenue Friday, and hasn't...
Coroner identifies man killed in overnight shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as James T. Black II, 22, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue...
