Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wach.com
Last-second shot gives South Carolina win over Clemson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia native Chico Carter Jr. was the hero on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Cardinal Newman alum's last-second shot gave South Carolina the 60-58 win over in-state rival Clemson. It was a stellar game for Carter Jr. as he had 16 points on...
wach.com
No. 1 South Carolina passes first road test with win at No. 17 Maryland
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team passed their first big test of the new season with a 81-56 win at No. 17 Maryland. The Gamecocks didn't play their best basketball in the first half as some sloppy play, including nine turnovers, gave them just a 32-26 lead at the half.
wach.com
Keenan superstar Milaysia Fulwiley staying home, picks South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Keenan basketball superstar Milaysia Fulwiley has made her long-awaited college decision. On Thursday afternoon in the Keenan High School auditorium, Fulwiley announced she is heading to play for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. It's another huge recruit heading to the reigning national champions....
wach.com
"Bring the juice": Benedict football gears up for historic SIAC championship
(WACH) - The Benedict College football team is preparing for the program's first-ever SIAC championship game. "Bring the juice," said Benedict football head coach Chennis Berry. "I would love to see 11,000 screaming fans at Charlie Johnson Stadium." Coach Berry put out a call to action on Friday morning during...
wach.com
High School Football Second Round Highlights and Scores, Saturday schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of high school football games were played on Friday night, with the majority moved to either earlier in the week or Saturday afternoon. For highlights of Friday night's games, click on the video at the top of the page! Watch "Sports Zone" with the WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm.
wach.com
"Yards don't equal points": Gamecocks prep for fierce Florida run-game
(WACH) - The South Carolina football team is preparing to matchup with a fierce Florida run-game on Saturday. Gamecock defensive coordinator Clayton White spoke on Wednesday about how his unit plans to slow down the Gators on the ground. "We all know that the Gators are never short of talent,"...
wach.com
Dreher High School Senior earns Tennis State Championship Title
FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School senior Mary Kat Stricklin won the 2022 Class 3A girls tennis singles state championship. Stricklin won five matches in two days to earn the championship title in Florence on Nov. 8. “I am excited and happy almost beyond words for Mary Kat,”...
wach.com
"I'll never forget": Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt reflects on Dutch Fork experience
(WACH) - Former Dutch Fork high school football standout Jalin Hyatt attributes his success at Tennessee to his time as a Silver Fox. Hyatt spoke with WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole in a 1-on-1 interview to reminisce on his time in Irmo, weigh in on Antonio Williams' success at Clemson, and the biggest lesson he learned from head coach Tom Knotts.
wach.com
Overnight Tornado Watch expands across more of the Midlands until 7AM Friday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A **Tornado Watch** is now in effect until 7 a.m. for the majority of the WACH Fox viewing area including Columbia, Lexington, Sumter, Orangeburg, and Camden. Nicole weakened significantly while moving across Florida and in to Georgia Thursday. It dropped from a Category 1 Hurricane...
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
wach.com
Recovering from Nicole, weekend gets clearer and cooler
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The worst of Nicole has come and gone. For the rest of Friday evening, we're only looking at a couple of scattered showers pushing out to the east. Wind gusts in the Midlands reached well into the 30s. The highest was 43 MPH measured at Fairfield...
wach.com
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving, and driving under suspension, according to detention center records.
wach.com
Prisma Health's home-building blitz helps residents in five counties
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity didn’t let dreary weather stop them from giving back Thursday. The two groups partnered for a home-building blitz - helping to build or do work on nearly a dozen homes across five counties. Clarence Sevillian, Prisma Health...
wach.com
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
wach.com
3 charged in shooting incident near Ridge View High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School in September and more are expected. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to Ridge View High School on Sept.29, around 12:30 p.m.
wach.com
Police in Sumter finds missing, runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Cabbagestalk returned home safe around 8 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department. ORIGINAL: Sumter Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home. Officials say Shamoni Cabbagestalk left her home on Newberry Avenue Friday, and hasn't...
wach.com
$1 million bond set for man accused of robbing store clerk in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A $1 million bond was set for a man accused of robbing a store clerk and breaking into two Devine Street businesses. According to Columbia Police, William Wilson is charged with armed robbery and burglary.
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
wach.com
"We can make it better": Owners of property looking to donate cemetery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH Fox News is continuing its investigation into how headstones were damaged headstones at a cemetery on Wilson Boulevard in Richland County. The previous and current owner spoke out about how this all happened. "I had no idea, I mean it was grown woods, but...
wach.com
Coroner identifies man killed in overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as James T. Black II, 22, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue...
Comments / 0