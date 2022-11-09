BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the hottest holiday toys for kids in 2022?. The holidays are the most magical time of the year when families gather and the aroma of freshly baked cookies wafts through the air. For parents and those with little ones on their Christmas list, seeing the joy of children may be the best part of the holidays, even if it means strolling the aisles of busy stores to find the perfect gift. As a bonus, retailers are slowly releasing their holiday gift guides to help you figure out what’s trending this year. So, whether you’re looking for toys or tech, here are the 100 best gifts for kids this holiday season.

1 DAY AGO