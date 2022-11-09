Read full article on original website
Trump: ‘I should not be blamed at all’ for GOP midterm losses
Tuesday was a bad night for Republicans and a reality check for the GOP as to whether or not former President Donald Trump retains his status as a “kingmaker.”. The twice-impeached president was reportedly “fuming” at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to ABC News, as Republican candidates he had backed started to lose or underperform. To add insult to injury, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ strong performance in Trump’s adopted home state was a wakeup call for some Trump advisers. DeSantis, seen as a potential 2024 presidential rival for Trump, easily won reelection.
Randall Woodfin to testify at congressional hearing on federal decriminalization of marijuana
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is set to testify Tuesday at a congressional hearing exploring the decriminalization of marijuana. Woodfin, who pardoned people with municipal misdemeanor marijuana convictions in the city and those with prior simple marijuana possession convictions in Birmingham, will be among seven witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing by the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Did ‘Tua’ get 17,000 votes against Marco Rubio in Florida Senate race?
That appeared to be the case Wednesday when “Tua” received more than 17,000 votes in a Senate race, according to a graphic that circulated online. The graphic showed the breakdown of the Florida Senate race, which Republican Marco Rubio won, but it also shows “Tua” getting 17,333 votes.
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville: Big government is suffocating American businesses
One-third of America’s small businesses couldn’t pay their rent last month. Those businesses are the backbone of our economy, supporting almost half of all U.S. jobs, and 37% of them say they’re unable to pay their bills. Our economy is in a perilous position. Job creators face a workforce shortage and an inflation crisis at the same time — all while trying to recover from two years of forced shutdowns. The federal government’s spending addiction and rapid expansion of entitlement programs has made the cost of doing business unaffordable and decimated the will to work.
Is teacher absenteeism getting worse? Alabama is going to track it to find out
Alabama state education officials will begin tracking and analyzing teacher absences in local schools in an effort to determine if too many teachers are missing school. “There are all these rumors out there that teachers miss 30% or 40% of the time [in school],” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said. “That’s not true, because if that were true, they would be having to take leave without pay.”
Where do Alabama Democrats go from here? ‘You can’t give up’
Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10 percentage points lower than four years ago, in an election noted for low voter turnout and a lack of competitive races at the top of the ticket.
