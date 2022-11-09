Read full article on original website
Back-to-back hurricanes in Fla. will lead to higher property insurance premiums
I-team investigator Jackie Callaway spoke to two industry experts to get their take on what the future holds for the state's shaky insurance market.
floridapolitics.com
Civil rights groups say Midterms prove unfairness of Florida’s congressional map
Republicans picked up four House seats in Florida alone as the balance of power in the House remains uncertain. Civil rights advocates have argued Florida’s redistricting map is a partisan mess, and now they’re arguing the Midterm Election results prove it. The plaintiff groups suing Florida in circuit...
NBC Miami
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
click orlando
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff
A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
WESH
DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?
The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to all of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to include every Florida county Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
Florida's Safest Cities
Florida is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The official seal of Florida, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
click orlando
Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
WESH
Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37
Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
2022 Florida Midterm Recap: Who won, who lost?
Florida's 2022 midterms ended with multiple Republican victories for Governor, U.S. Senate, and several U.S. House seats.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
cbs12.com
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
