Clanton Advertiser
Column: Chilton County makes their voices, support heard
This week in Chilton County was a massive week for many reasons. Election Day on Nov. 8 was the important date that campaigns across the county had been worked towards since the spring. Being from right outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, election days seemed to come and go without much dialogue on it, compared to election day in Chilton County.
Helena City Councilwoman Leigh Hulsey has won the General Election for State Representative of District 15 as voting came to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Hulsey received 3,181 of Shelby County votes and took a majority with 74.41 percent of votes. Democratic nominee Richard P. Rouco received 1,091 votes with a percentage of 25.52. Write in votes came in at 0.07 percent with a total of three write-in votes cast.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Advertiser
Isabella High School honored veterans connected to the school and community during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 10. The event is hosted by the school’s Historical Society students and faculty. It featured a slideshow of veterans connected to the school, patriotic songs and guest speaker U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jonathan Martin.
Clanton Advertiser
Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on so many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
wbrc.com
