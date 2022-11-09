ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Column: Chilton County makes their voices, support heard

This week in Chilton County was a massive week for many reasons. Election Day on Nov. 8 was the important date that campaigns across the county had been worked towards since the spring. Being from right outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, election days seemed to come and go without much dialogue on it, compared to election day in Chilton County.
hooversun.com

Two Hoover residents win seats in Alabama Legislature

The city of Hoover has never had one of its residents serving in the state Legislature, and now after Tuesday’s general election, it will have two. Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw and Greystone resident Susan DuBose both won their respective races for Alabama House Districts 47 and 45. Shaw, a...
Shelby Reporter

Leigh Hulsey elected as State Representative for District 15

Helena City Councilwoman Leigh Hulsey has won the General Election for State Representative of District 15 as voting came to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Hulsey received 3,181 of Shelby County votes and took a majority with 74.41 percent of votes. Democratic nominee Richard P. Rouco received 1,091 votes with a percentage of 25.52. Write in votes came in at 0.07 percent with a total of three write-in votes cast.
Clanton Advertiser

Hardee re-elected as Chairman by Commission

Jimmie Hardee was re-elected as the Chairman of the Chilton County Commission at its meeting on Nov. 8. The commission voted unanimously to re-elect Hardee, and re-elected Commissioner Randell Kelley as the Co-Chairman. The Nov. 8 meeting was the second meeting for nominations on the Industrial Development Authority board. The...
wvtm13.com

Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
wvtm13.com

Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Clanton Advertiser

IHS holds Veterans Day program

Isabella High School honored veterans connected to the school and community during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 10. The event is hosted by the school’s Historical Society students and faculty. It featured a slideshow of veterans connected to the school, patriotic songs and guest speaker U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jonathan Martin.
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Commission shining a light on local veterans’ service

Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on so many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE discuss potential review of Student Code of Conduct, expels student & suspends teacher

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE —  The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
wbrc.com

Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
wbrc.com

New medical clinic coming to Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
WSFA

Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
Bham Now

UAB ranked in the top 8% of global universities

In a new report from the U.S. News & World Report, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been ranked in the top 8 percent of global universities and as the highest-ranked school in Alabama. The ranking is detailed in a new report that spotlights the Best Global Universities rankings...
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
