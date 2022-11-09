ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

Have You Seen This Car? Washington Twp. Detectives Investigating Theft Limited Edition Charger From Driveway; Christmas Presents Were Inside

By Post author
southjerseyobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Person dies after being hit by car in chase with cops on N.J. highway, investigators say

One person died and three others were injured early Wednesday morning after a car being pursued by police hit several vehicles on a Middlesex County highway, authorities said. A Marlboro police officer was trying to stop the car while investigating an attempted car theft from a home in town, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hysterical! Ex-judge in NJ mocks Murphy’s auto theft proposals

Vince August was a municipal court judge in South Hackensack until the state Supreme court ruled he could no longer do that job if he continued to perform standup comedy. So now, he tours the country with Trevor Noah, warms up the crowd on "The Daily Show," and will be performing this weekend at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency.
New Jersey 101.5

Report finds lots of problems with training at NJ State Police

TRENTON – The New Jersey State Police aren’t adhering fully to a consent decree on racial profiling in the ways it trains recruits and current troopers, according to a report by the state comptroller. In the comptroller’s eighth periodic review of the state police, oversight that is required...
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kingstonthisweek.com

Boy, 14, victim in fatal crash

An online fundraiser for the family of a local boy killed in a collision last week has raised nearly $14,000 in just a few days. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Dylan Banting, 14, was killed when the dirt bike he was driving...
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy