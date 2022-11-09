Have You Seen This Car? Washington Twp. Detectives Investigating Theft Limited Edition Charger From Driveway; Christmas Presents Were Inside

Read full article on original website
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
5 Morris County Open Space Projects Recommended for FundingMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election ResultsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morris County Commissioners Present 2023 Capital Spending PlanMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
Housekeeper Stole $25K Worth Of Jewelry From Greenburgh Home, Pawn Shops, Police Say
A housekeeper is charged with stealing multiple pieces of jewelry from Westchester County residences and pawn shops, police said. In June 2022, police in Greenburgh started investigating the theft of jewelry worth over $25,000 from a residence in the town, Greenburgh police said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, police arrested 42-year-old...
New Jersey Attorney General Office opens investigation after fatal police chase on Route 9
The New Jersey Attorney General Office has launched an investigation following a deadly police chase that temporarily shut down Route 9 South in Old Bridge Wednesday morning.
Police investigating serious crash that left car in pieces in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.There's also no word on injuries.
Person dies after being hit by car in chase with cops on N.J. highway, investigators say
One person died and three others were injured early Wednesday morning after a car being pursued by police hit several vehicles on a Middlesex County highway, authorities said. A Marlboro police officer was trying to stop the car while investigating an attempted car theft from a home in town, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Hysterical! Ex-judge in NJ mocks Murphy’s auto theft proposals
Vince August was a municipal court judge in South Hackensack until the state Supreme court ruled he could no longer do that job if he continued to perform standup comedy. So now, he tours the country with Trevor Noah, warms up the crowd on "The Daily Show," and will be performing this weekend at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency.
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
Irresponsible car owners in NJ helping thieves might need to pay up (Opinion)
You’re not going to like this. I broached a wildly unpopular idea this week on our radio show in reaction to the lame "get tough" on auto theft plans announced by Gov. Murphy. I’ll tell you his ideas before mine. He wants to create a habitual auto theft...
Report finds lots of problems with training at NJ State Police
TRENTON – The New Jersey State Police aren’t adhering fully to a consent decree on racial profiling in the ways it trains recruits and current troopers, according to a report by the state comptroller. In the comptroller’s eighth periodic review of the state police, oversight that is required...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township Tuesday morning, according to police. On November 1, at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the Budd Lake section of the...
Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
CBS News
Parts of New Jersey begin to see flooding from Nicole's remnants
Some parts of New Jersey started to see flooding Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moved into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
kingstonthisweek.com
Boy, 14, victim in fatal crash
An online fundraiser for the family of a local boy killed in a collision last week has raised nearly $14,000 in just a few days. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Dylan Banting, 14, was killed when the dirt bike he was driving...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
