ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 22

Judy Wiegert
2d ago

Democrats love the high prices of cost of living. live with it now. better not complain. you voted for it

Reply(7)
12
Related
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake condemned for claiming MLK would be ‘America first Republican’ today

Republican candidate Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denial. Former reporter Kari Lake has wandered into another controversy as she runs for governor of Arizona. The Republican candidate is now facing heat online after her latest outrageous suggestion — that Dr Martin Luther King Jr would be a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
NEVADA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

536K+
Followers
60K+
Post
344M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy