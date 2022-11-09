Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
Trump Ridiculously Washes His Hands Of Losing Senate Candidate He Endorsed
Donald Trump said Don Bolduc, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate he backed in New Hampshire, lost Tuesday because he eventually “disavowed” the former president’s false election fraud claims. Despite a recent endorsement from Trump, Bolduc fell to Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan on a night when Republicans’ hopes...
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections
Despite garnering a new set of rules since entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout last week, it seems the social giant will not be welcoming back former President and notably banned user, Donald Trump, any time soon — especially not ahead of next week's midterm elections, according to the SpaceX mogul.
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Chris Christie predicts ‘huge surprise’ in Colorado Senate race
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday predicted Republican Joe O’Dea will pull off an upset victory on Tuesday and flip Colorado’s Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Michael Bennet (D). “The other upset and surprise you’re going to see I think on Tuesday...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
Arizona Poll: Blake Masters Holds Slim Lead Over Mark Kelly for First Time
For the first time, a poll in the Arizona U.S. Senate race found Republican Senator Blake Masters narrowly ahead of incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. The poll, published by Emerson College on Friday, found Masters with support from 48 percent of voters and Kelly with 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,000 people and has a margin of error 3 percent.
Kari Lake condemned for claiming MLK would be ‘America first Republican’ today
Republican candidate Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denial. Former reporter Kari Lake has wandered into another controversy as she runs for governor of Arizona. The Republican candidate is now facing heat online after her latest outrageous suggestion — that Dr Martin Luther King Jr would be a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.
Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Republicans are gearing up to deal with an indictment of twice impeached former president Donald Trump after election day, according to new reports. And to Jimmy Fallon, waiting until then feels a bit like strategically planning a messy breakup. During his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday, Fallon cited a report...
