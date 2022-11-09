ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures

Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Hwy 99 opened after semi v. vehicle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle temporarily delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP officer suffers minor injuries in Bakersfield motorcycle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries on Friday in a crash in southwest Bakersfield. The officer’s motorcycle went down around 2 p.m. on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road, CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The bike then slid into another vehicle, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Bike Bakersfield hosts Community Safety Meeting workshops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Bakersfield will host a series of workshops aimed to build transportation education and safety strategies within Kern County communities. The Community Safety Meeting will educate the public on how to improve safety for active transportation users who walk, bike, and take public transit. Future meetings will include a virtual walk, bike assessment to identify safe routes and safety concerns, and plan future community transportation projects, according to the organization.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station

Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Brisk temperatures and clear skies expected in Kern

Temps in the Valley were in the 40’s, with 20’s in the Mountain areas near Tehachapi. We will see clear skies today and good air quality around the area. Temperatures will be in the 50’s for the Valley, with upper 40’s in our Mountain areas. No significant weather expected for the next 7 days.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Below-average temperatures throughout the weekend

Another mild day across Kern County. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue late tonight into early Friday morning, beginning north of Shafter and northward. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be around ten degrees below the average for this time of year. The below-normal trend will continue...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Storm ends, clear skies expected across Kern County

The Valley rain and Mountain snow is coming to an end this morning. We will see clearing skies throughout the morning and afternoon. The storm didn’t disappoint with Bakersfield picking up over .30″ of rain. Some areas of our Mountains received more than 1.00″. No rain for the next 7 days in Kern County, and below normal temps are expected.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Stormy weather continues across Kern County

We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association to hold clothing drive Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association will hold its annual winter clothing drive on Sunday benefiting The Open Door Network. Coats, shoes, blankets, fleeces, undergarments and hygiene items for adults and children will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sikh Temple at 2400 South P St.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
KERN COUNTY, CA

