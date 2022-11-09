Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures
Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
KGET 17
Hwy 99 opened after semi v. vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle temporarily delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked...
CHP officer suffers minor injuries in Bakersfield motorcycle crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries on Friday in a crash in southwest Bakersfield. The officer’s motorcycle went down around 2 p.m. on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road, CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The bike then slid into another vehicle, the […]
KGET 17
Bike Bakersfield hosts Community Safety Meeting workshops
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Bakersfield will host a series of workshops aimed to build transportation education and safety strategies within Kern County communities. The Community Safety Meeting will educate the public on how to improve safety for active transportation users who walk, bike, and take public transit. Future meetings will include a virtual walk, bike assessment to identify safe routes and safety concerns, and plan future community transportation projects, according to the organization.
Bakersfield Californian
GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station
Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Janiec named Kern County first district 'Resident of the Year,' gets CCAP award -- WITH PHOTO GALLERY
There was an enthusiastic full house Wednesday night at the California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest when Dave Janiec received the 2022 CCAP Leadership Award for his many years of service with the China Lake Alliance and his advocacy supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division China Lake. CCAP stands for...
KGET 17
Brisk temperatures and clear skies expected in Kern
Temps in the Valley were in the 40’s, with 20’s in the Mountain areas near Tehachapi. We will see clear skies today and good air quality around the area. Temperatures will be in the 50’s for the Valley, with upper 40’s in our Mountain areas. No significant weather expected for the next 7 days.
KGET 17
Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
KGET 17
Below-average temperatures throughout the weekend
Another mild day across Kern County. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue late tonight into early Friday morning, beginning north of Shafter and northward. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be around ten degrees below the average for this time of year. The below-normal trend will continue...
Bakersfield Now
Semi-truck crash causes delays on Route 99 southbound near Meadows Field Airport
-- A semi-truck crash caused a major traffic delay, on Route 99 southbound near Norris Road in Oil Junction. According to the CHP website the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. and blocked all three lanes. As of 7:53 a.m. CHP opened one of the lanes to resume...
KGET 17
Storm ends, clear skies expected across Kern County
The Valley rain and Mountain snow is coming to an end this morning. We will see clearing skies throughout the morning and afternoon. The storm didn’t disappoint with Bakersfield picking up over .30″ of rain. Some areas of our Mountains received more than 1.00″. No rain for the next 7 days in Kern County, and below normal temps are expected.
Stormy weather continues across Kern County
We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KGET 17
Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of...
Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale
The new project seeks to help unhoused persons who have trouble thriving in a communal shelter setting.
Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association to hold clothing drive Sunday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association will hold its annual winter clothing drive on Sunday benefiting The Open Door Network. Coats, shoes, blankets, fleeces, undergarments and hygiene items for adults and children will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sikh Temple at 2400 South P St.
Full ballot drop-off box in northwest Bakersfield causes delays for voters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Voters in northwest Bakersfield said they were having trouble casting their ballot because the drop-off box at Fire Station 67 on Brimhall Road was full. A 17 News photographer at the scene said the drop-box is full. As of 5:35 p.m., witnesses said election officials said they are on scene picking […]
KGET 17
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
Bakersfield Now
School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
FFX: Quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather is getting cooler, but the high school football playoffs are heating up. Eleven teams are set to take the field and hope to advance. Below are the games for the CIF Central Section football playoff. Division I, Quarterfinal (8) Clovis 21 – (1) Clovis West 24, Final (5) Central […]
Kern County isn't as 'red' as you might think it is
Ahead of Tuesday's election, 23ABC took a look at voting trends during the last midterms. Looking back at the numbers voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time.
