Drazan concedes Oregon's governor race
Christine Drazan has conceded the race to be Oregon's next governor. Nearly 24 hours after the Associated Press called the race for Tina Kotek. Drazan's campaign released a statement saying she was conceding. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State show Kotek ahead by more than 60-thousand votes. Although...
Christine Drazan concedes from Oregon’s gubernatorial race
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Republican Christine Drazan announced her concession from Oregon's gubernatorial race.
▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’
Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
Breakdown shows how each Oregon county voted for governor
This map shows which gubernatorial candidates are leading in each Oregon county after the November 2022 general election.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
How can The Oregonian/OregonLive call a winner in Oregon’s governor race? Math
The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek even as ballots were still being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, when we made the call, Kotek was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan with 46% of the vote to 44%. That seems close. But if you...
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District
After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression
A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
137 Oregon towns and counties vote to opt out of psilocybin services
The divide between urban and rural Oregonians was apparent Tuesday, when 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties, as well as 114 towns, voted on whether or not they would allow the state’s legal psilocybin program to operate within their borders. A map from Psychedelic Alpha shows where opt-outs passed....
Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
With results still coming in, Oregon may pass Measure 114
It's too early to say for sure, but it looks likely that Oregon will pass Measure 114.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
Election Results, Wednesday, 11/9 – Oregon Governor’s Race To Close To Call; Klamath County Results Here
Special Report from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting. Oregon’s Governors Race Between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazen Too Close To Call. Tuesday’s general elections in Oregon resulted in several races that were too close to call. The delay in decisive results was caused by particularly hotly contested races in...
Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority
Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
Petition group claims Measure 114 victory as votes continue to pour in
PORTLAND, Ore. — The group "Vote Yes On Measure 114" has declared a victory, claiming the measure that would add permitting and training requirements for new gun buyers has passed. However, the verified outcome of the vote has yet to be declared. As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the vote...
