Oregon State

KVAL

Drazan concedes Oregon's governor race

Christine Drazan has conceded the race to be Oregon's next governor. Nearly 24 hours after the Associated Press called the race for Tina Kotek. Drazan's campaign released a statement saying she was conceding. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State show Kotek ahead by more than 60-thousand votes. Although...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’

Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression

A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority

Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR

