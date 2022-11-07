ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ssuathletics.com

Langston Named All-SIAC, Earns Elite 14 Award

Atlanta, Ga. – Savannah State women's volleyball outside hitter Destinee Langston was named to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) First Team, the conference announced in a press release Thursday morning. Langston was also the recipient of this year's Elite 14 award which recognizes student-athletes who have reached the...
SAVANNAH, GA
ssuathletics.com

Volleyball Closes Out Best Season In Program History

Mobile, Ala. – Thursday morning, Savannah State women's volleyball closed out one of the best seasons in school history at the 2022 Cricket Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship Tournament. Savannah State closed the regular season last week with a 12-11 overall record and a 12-7 SIAC record, earning...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy