ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Midterm election results: Rochester defeats Murphy again in Delaware House contest

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester won reelection to Delaware's lone seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in Congress.

The race was a repeat of 2020, when Blunt Rochester easily defeated Murphy.

Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, is the only woman to represent Delaware in Congress.

Blunt Rochester said in an interview Tuesday night that she is ready to get back to work and is focused on three "R's": recovery from the pandemic, rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, and restoring faith in government.

"I feel we need to restore our faith and confidence in our government, in our officials, and in each other," said Blunt Rochester, who could find herself in the House minority when she returns to Washington.

"I was in the minority when I came to Congress in 2016, and we were able to work in a bipartisan way to get things done," she noted. "I will work with almost anyone to get results."

Blunt Rochester also said she wants to work to codify abortion rights in federal law and to protect the Social Security and Medicare programs.

The contest between Blunt Rochester and Murphy was the only federal race on Delaware's ballot this year.

Election Day: Get your live 2022 midterm election results here

Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was first elected to the House in 2016.

Murphy is an actor and former teacher, coach and Amtrak conductor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJmtk_0j3oPEMZ00
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The last time Delaware voters sent a Republican to Washington was 2008. Delaware remains a deeply blue state, with roughly 363,000 registered Democrats almost equaling the combined total of roughly 210,000 registered Republicans and 171,000 unaffiliated voters.

Blunt Rochester's campaign coffers also dwarfed those of Murphy. She raised more than $2.1 million during this election cycle, compared to less than $290,000 for Murphy. She had more than $1.7 million cash on hand at the end of August, while Murphy ended September with less than $30,000.

Murphy retired after 35 years in the railroad industry to pursue an acting career. He's appeared in commercials, film and the Netflix series "House of Cards." He was making his third run for Congress, having lost a GOP House primary in 2018.

Blunt Rochester is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus. According to the Congressional Record, she has sponsored 71 bills and resolutions during her three terms in the House, many aimed at improving or expanding access to health care, especially for women and minority groups.

The only measure sponsored by Blunt Rochester to become law is a resolution naming a Wilmington post office in honor of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, a 19th-century anti-slavery activist and publisher.

Comments / 11

Beverly Gorski
3d ago

Murph would have been 100% better. I guess the people of Delaware like being a Socialistic Delaware.

Reply(3)
13
Related
delawarepublic.org

Narrow margin in 21st House District election could prompt a recount

Delaware is expected to see its first recount in a state legislative race on more than a decade this week. The unofficial tally Tuesday in the 21st House District showed Republican state Rep. Mike Ramone with only a 35-vote lead over Democrat Frank Burns. Ramone has held this seat since...
DELAWARE STATE
cityandstatepa.com

Democrats claim they’ve flipped the state House blue

For the first time in more than a decade, Democrats say they are projected to win majority control in the state House in Harrisburg. Democratic legislators gathered in front of Independence Mall in Philadelphia Wednesday to discuss election results and what a Democratic House majority would look like in the next General Assembly. Without confirmation from the Associated Press, Democratic lawmakers declared they had won control of the state House and that they expect to hold at least 102 seats in the chamber.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware election results 2022

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates New Castle County Kent County Sussex County Republicans who predicted a red wave in Delaware’s 2022 general election were sorely mistaken. None of the Republican candidates for statewide office were successful in the election that brought out about 43% of registered voters. Lee Murphy, GOP candidate for Delaware’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels

The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
DELAWARE STATE
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
Wbaltv.com

Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results

-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DMV rolls out veteran indicator for driver licenses, IDs

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new driver license indicator that allows veterans to verify their military service on their identification card. Supporters of the new feature say it will eliminate the need for veterans to carry a separate card or official discharge form to prove their service. “There are nearly 80,000 veterans living in Delaware and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy