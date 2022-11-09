ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Former Trump spokeswoman Sanders elected Arkansas governor

By ANDREW DeMILLO
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vTT3_0j3oP1yN00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.

Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.

Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused primarily on national issues. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the "radical left."

Sanders succeeds Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits. Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders' bid, is considering running for president in 2024 and has frequently split with Trump.

Trump publicly encouraged Sanders to run for governor when she left the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas.

But Sanders was a known figure in the state long before Trump. She appeared in ads for her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, and worked on his campaigns. She managed Sen. John Boozman's 2010 election and worked as an adviser to Sen. Tom Cotton's in 2014.

Sanders briefly left the campaign trail in September after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. Her doctor said Sanders was cancer free after the surgery.

During Sanders' nearly two-year tenure at the White House, she scaled back daily televised briefings after repeatedly sparring with reporters who aggressively questioned her. She faced questions about her credibility, particularly after special counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed that Sanders admitted making an unfounded claim to reporters about FBI agents' reaction to director James Comey's firing. But she also earned reporters' respect working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.

Sanders embraced Trump’s rhetoric during her bid for governor and adopted many of his favorite targets, including critical race theory and the national news media. But she’s avoided criticizing Hutchinson, even after the former president labeled Hutchinson a RINO — Republican In Name Only — for vetoing an anti-transgender law.

Sanders said she would have signed that measure — a ban on gender affirming care for minors — into law.

She’s stopped short of agreeing with Trump that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was stolen, though she’s said the former president has the right to make that claim.

Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, had presented himself to voters as a more unifying figure than Sanders. He launched his campaign with a video that went viral where he talked about his family’s history in the state.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Which political party will control either chamber of Congress hangs in the balance three days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let's see where things stand. WHY HASN'T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF CONGRESS YET?. Put simply, neither party has reached the 218...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Trump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. Lombardo defeated Steve Sisolak, regaining the governorship of the Silver State for the GOP and making Sisolak...
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden's leadership. Either...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?

President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they'll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely...
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program," the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. "As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
101K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy