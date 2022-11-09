Read full article on original website
Brad Wright
3d ago
My God, those people are stupid. Even stupider than the horse-mouth paperweight they keep electing.
Reply
13
SeeYa bye
3d ago
There is stupid juice in the water there obviously!
Reply(1)
10
Barry Tindall
3d ago
Now how did she do that. Bar tend lol. I don’t think so. She had a part time job you know what I mean.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Related
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Business Insider
Ex-Trump aide says the Republican Party needs to finally see Donald Trump as a 'loser' in order to 'thrive'
An ex-White House aide branded Donald Trump as a "loser" amid GOP setbacks in the midterm elections. Alyssa Farah Griffin — who is now a co-host of "The View" — said that the Republican Party can only "thrive" without him. Trump's highest-profile endorsements lost pivotal races on election...
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye
Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.
The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
New Jersey House seat flips as Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Colbert Says Obama Has Something Trump Never Will: ‘A Crowd Shouting How Hot He Is – and a Wife Who Agrees’ (Video)
With the amount of time former president Barack Obama has been spending on the midterms campaign trail this week, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but compare the 44th president’s appearance to that of Donald Trump on Monday. “The midterms are a week from...
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Lee Zeldin surge in New York governor race prompts Democrats to create Hochul super PAC
Democrats, fearful of a major upset in New York’s gubernatorial race, have created a super PAC to help incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of the Empire State, has sounded increasingly bullish in recent days of his midterm chances as polls show him gaining ground on Hochul.
Michael Cohen said Trump may not run for the presidency in 2024 as it would destroy his political fundraising 'grift'
Michael Cohen addressed rumors that Trump, his former boss, will launch a new presidential bid. He predicted Trump will not, as it would limit Trump's ability to spend money he has fundraised. Cohen was once Trump's right-hand-man, but is now one of his bitterest critics. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's ex-personal...
Comments / 7