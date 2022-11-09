The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!. The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving & Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – is November 21st and 22nd. The public is invited to help Fill the Mayflower truck this Thanksgiving season with healthy food for children, families, senior citizens, and individuals in need right here in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

