Escambia County School Board member wants closure in Warrington Middle School issue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County School Board member is speaking out on his concerns for a school that could be seeing its last days, if the board can't agree on a contract for a charter company to take over. The deadline is looming on the fate of Warrington...
Substitute teacher at Navarre HS charged for inappropriate relationship with student
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A substitute teacher working at Navarre High School is charged for an alleged inappropriate relationship with an underage female student. John Kapolczynski, 46, was arrested last Friday and charged with:. obscene communication. use of a two-way device to commit felony. sexual offense - authoritative figure...
Candlelight vigil for 30 late homeless men, women in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla -- It is not a coincidence that National Hunger & Homelessness Week is directly before Thanksgiving. Nov. 12-20 is a reminder of how much so many have and how little others find on the streets. In the last year, 30 homeless men and women have died in Escambia...
Women veterans honored in Okaloosa County 365 days a year
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Women Veteran Memorial at Okaloosa County Veterans Park reminds residents beyond November 11 that females have fought hard for the U.S. since the American Revolution. Unveiled in 2021, the eight bronze, life-like statues of women veterans throughout the 17.5-acre park on the Choctawhatchee Bay coastline...
Wagner defeats Braden to win Destin mayoral race
DESTIN, Fla. -- Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden Tuesday in the Destin mayoral race. Wagner, 28, has been a city council member for the past year. Braden had been a council member for the past eight. “Staring this campaign, I thought I knew what this city needed," Wagner said. "After...
Santa Rosa County leaders bury time capsule to be opened in 50 years
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners held a time capsule dedication Wednesday at the Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. "We're excited to dedicate a time capsule that will be opened 50 years from now," said...
All-access look into how Escambia County law enforcement deals with opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News received a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Escambia County as officers now play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. Olivia Iverson rode along with an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy for an in-depth look at the process. Tune...
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
Pensacola dentist Dr. Stamitoles bonds out of jail after judge grants appellate bond
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles is out of jail Wednesday night. An Escambia County Judge granted a $5,000 appellate bond for Stamitoles, who is convicted of inappropriately touching an employee. Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel sentenced Stamitoles to nine months in Escambia County Jail last week, where...
Ceremony honoring veterans held at Pensacola senior living facility
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A touching ceremony was held senior living facility in Pensacola Friday. Employees at "The Blake" honored about 40 veterans by displaying their photos, ranks and the branch for all to see -- including Terry Miller. Miller is a retired Air Force colonel. We asked him how he'd...
The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!
The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!. The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving & Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – is November 21st and 22nd. The public is invited to help Fill the Mayflower truck this Thanksgiving season with healthy food for children, families, senior citizens, and individuals in need right here in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
LIST: Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Our country is honoring our military veterans on Friday and the sacrifices they've made for our freedom. Many ceremonies and parades are planned across Northwest Florida for Veterans Day. EVENTS:. Escambia County. Veterans Day Ceremony - Will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola at 9...
Pace High School standout Jackson McKenzie signs with Mississippi State
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pace High School Baseball standout Jackson McKenzie signed with Mississippi State Wednesday. McKenzie was a key player in the Pace High School Baseball Team reaching the state championship in 2022. At the plate, McKenzie hit .272, with 4 home runs and 16 RBIs. As a pitcher, McKenzie...
Scholar Athlete: Joseph Hanson, Niceville High School
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- This week's scholar-athlete is the latest in the long, proud line of great offensive linemen at Niceville High School. He embodies the work ethic and character of those who came before. But what he enjoys most about the game might surprise you. When Joseph Hanson became...
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after hit-and-run in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly taking another person's property and crashing in Pace. According to deputies, Harris had planned to meet another individual to sell them an item off Facebook Marketplace. Upon meeting up, deputies say Harris took the other individual's money and drove off in his car.
Cold weather shelter opens this weekend at Milton's Ferris Hill Baptist Church
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County's cold weather shelter will be open this Saturday and Sunday night. The shelter is located at 6848 Chaffin Street at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton. The cold weather shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in...
Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
Standout Niceville High School infielder Brock Marello signs with UWF
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Niceville High School standout infielder Brock Marello signed with UWF Thursday. Marello is extending a family tradition by signing with the local university. Marello's father, Niceville High Principal Charlie Marello, played for UWF in the mid-90's. Marello will graduate from Niceville High School in 2023.
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
