Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Women veterans honored in Okaloosa County 365 days a year

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Women Veteran Memorial at Okaloosa County Veterans Park reminds residents beyond November 11 that females have fought hard for the U.S. since the American Revolution. Unveiled in 2021, the eight bronze, life-like statues of women veterans throughout the 17.5-acre park on the Choctawhatchee Bay coastline...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Wagner defeats Braden to win Destin mayoral race

DESTIN, Fla. -- Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden Tuesday in the Destin mayoral race. Wagner, 28, has been a city council member for the past year. Braden had been a council member for the past eight. “Staring this campaign, I thought I knew what this city needed," Wagner said. "After...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Ceremony honoring veterans held at Pensacola senior living facility

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A touching ceremony was held senior living facility in Pensacola Friday. Employees at "The Blake" honored about 40 veterans by displaying their photos, ranks and the branch for all to see -- including Terry Miller. Miller is a retired Air Force colonel. We asked him how he'd...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!

The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!. The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving & Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – is November 21st and 22nd. The public is invited to help Fill the Mayflower truck this Thanksgiving season with healthy food for children, families, senior citizens, and individuals in need right here in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

LIST: Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Our country is honoring our military veterans on Friday and the sacrifices they've made for our freedom. Many ceremonies and parades are planned across Northwest Florida for Veterans Day. EVENTS:. Escambia County. Veterans Day Ceremony - Will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola at 9...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Scholar Athlete: Joseph Hanson, Niceville High School

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- This week's scholar-athlete is the latest in the long, proud line of great offensive linemen at Niceville High School. He embodies the work ethic and character of those who came before. But what he enjoys most about the game might surprise you. When Joseph Hanson became...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after hit-and-run in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly taking another person's property and crashing in Pace. According to deputies, Harris had planned to meet another individual to sell them an item off Facebook Marketplace. Upon meeting up, deputies say Harris took the other individual's money and drove off in his car.
PACE, FL
WEAR

Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Standout Niceville High School infielder Brock Marello signs with UWF

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Niceville High School standout infielder Brock Marello signed with UWF Thursday. Marello is extending a family tradition by signing with the local university. Marello's father, Niceville High Principal Charlie Marello, played for UWF in the mid-90's. Marello will graduate from Niceville High School in 2023.
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

