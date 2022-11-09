Read full article on original website
WTOP
Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
‘Stay out of our business’: DC mayor not concerned by possible GOP takeover in Congress
Muriel Bowser, who won a historic third-consecutive term as mayor, said that it’s what D.C. residents think that matters, as the nation’s capital awaits which parties will control the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. The District has enjoyed a level of autonomy under a Democratic majority,...
Marylanders vote to legalize recreational marijuana, what to expect next
Beginning July 1, 2023, smoking, possessing and growing marijuana will be legal in Maryland for adults 21 and over. Once in effect, those 21 and over can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. More than 1.5 ounces but less than 2.5 ounces will result in a civil fine of up to $250.
USA Today’s Top 10 includes two DC beer gardens
USA Today’s new 2022 Readers Choice 10 Best Beer Gardens awards picks two that are in D.C. Dacha Beer Garden ranks No. 5, and Aslin Beer Company ranks No. 8. D.C. technically has three beer gardens in the Top 10 list, considering Dacha has two locations, one in Shaw and one near Nats Park in Navy Yard, which opened in 2019.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
Researchers shed light on Chesapeake Bay dolphins
The Chesapeake Bay may be more important to dolphins than many realize. Researchers are shedding light on what the clever mammals are doing here. They say the bottlenose dolphins normally live in coastal ocean waters, but they do come into the Chesapeake Bay. “We’ve seen evidence of them foraging and...
Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing
American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason’s 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged...
‘Dinos Alive’ exhibit comes to DC
A time machine has landed in a Northeast D.C. shopping center. The exhibition, Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience, is inviting guests on a family-friendly adventure with more than 80 life-size dinosaur specimens. Located in the same development that currently houses the exhibition, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Dinos Alive offers...
