Rand Paul rightly emphasizes freedom, warns against censorship in victory speech

Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
WATCH: Bob Woodward tells TheView Trump's selfishness was 'threat to democracy'
Journalist Bob Woodward, famous for breaking the Watergate story that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation, joined The View on Friday and characterized the selfishness of former President Donald Trump and the threat it poses to democracy. "At a strategic point where he has to protect the country, he moves...
Only victorious 'Triple Threat' member intends to carry her Border Patrol message to Congress
MCALLEN, Texas — Three Texas Latinas who had hoped to become the Republican version of Democrats' "Squad" came out of the election splintered after a surprising turn of events that killed their chances of heading to Washington together. The trio lost two races in which candidates had claimed they...
Rick Scott reverses course, no longer seeks to take on McConnell for party leadership
Before Tuesday night's election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, was seriously considering mounting a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if Republicans were to retake the Senate. In September, Scott was coy when asked about whether he'd support McConnell staying on...
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), Republicans have started shying away from supporting Trump in another presidential bid. Republicans are projected to take a narrow majority in the House, while the Senate majority is yet to be determined by the outcomes of key races in Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona.
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
Trump national security adviser warns China could attack Taiwan within two years
Former national security adviser Robert O'Brien warned that China could attack Taiwan during President Joe Biden's administration while it perceives the United States as "weak." During a keynote address at the Grand Strategy Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, O'Brien responded to the increased tension between China and Taiwan and...
Midterm election results live: Maricopa drop puts Kari Lake further behind in Arizona
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Youngkin swats Trump: 'That’s not the way I roll'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin held fire in his response to former President Donald Trump's outburst against him on Truth Social. Underscoring his busy schedule, Youngkin mirrored the playbook of many Republicans often caught in Trump's ire, saying he didn't see the former president's fiery post and emphasizing his focus on bringing people together.
Trump reportedly shifts blame to Melania over Oz endorsement
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly shifted blame to his advisers and wife, Melania, for his endorsement of defeated Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Trump was apparently unhappy with the results of the midterm elections, particularly Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's defeat of Oz, whom Trump had endorsed, according to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman. The former president apparently is looking to shift blame from himself for the loss, claiming that his wife was the one who got him to endorse the celebrity doctor.
China says it doesn’t care about US midterm elections after FBI accused it of election meddling
The Chinese government claimed it didn’t care about the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and that it believed the vote outcome should be decided by Americans following the FBI’s contention that Beijing ramped up its election influence efforts in 2022. The FBI and cybersecurity experts recently agreed...
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
'It makes no sense': Chorus of GOP senators call for McConnell to delay leadership election
Following underwhelming results in the midterm elections, a growing number of Republican senators are calling to delay leadership elections in the upper chamber, set for next Wednesday. According to reporting from Politico, Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee, (R-UT), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have signed a letter in an effort...
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Democratic lawmakers float striking deal with McCarthy for speaker's vote
With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) facing a more turbulent road to the speakership after Republicans’ lackluster gains on election night, some Democrats argue that attempting to strike a deal with the California Republican in exchange for speaker votes on the floor could be beneficial as other Democrats float attempting to nominate an alternative GOP choice like outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to serve in the role.
Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan
Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
Trump says he 'sent in the FBI' to save Ron DeSantis from election fraud in 2018
Former President Donald Trump claimed in a lengthy and unsubstantiated tirade Thursday night that while president, he "sent in the FBI" to save Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from election fraud. Trump claimed that the governor, who was just reelected on Election Day, was losing thousands of votes a day before...
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
