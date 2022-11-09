Rand Paul rightly emphasizes freedom, warns against censorship in victory speech

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly shifted blame to his advisers and wife, Melania, for his endorsement of defeated Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Trump was apparently unhappy with the results of the midterm elections, particularly Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's defeat of Oz, whom Trump had endorsed, according to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman. The former president apparently is looking to shift blame from himself for the loss, claiming that his wife was the one who got him to endorse the celebrity doctor.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO