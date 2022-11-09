ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

AP calls U.S. Rep District 28 race, projects Cuellar to win

By Alejandra Yañez
 3 days ago
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Associated Press has called the Texas 28th Congressional District U.S. Representative race, projecting longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar to win.

As results continued to be tallied Tuesday, Cuellar maintained a healthy lead over Republican political newcomer Cassy Garcia. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials.

Garcia is the wife of a Border Patrol agent and used to work for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Cuellar is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee and vying for his 10th term in office.

Cuellar took Starr County with 7,136 to Garcia’s 2,988. In Webb County, the Democratic incumbent won with 31,278 votes to Garcia’s 13,040.

With 100% of its precincts reporting, Jim Hogg County was won by Cuellar. In Jim Hogg, Cuellar won with 1,135 votes to Garcia’s 356.

However, Garcia took McMullen County with 284 votes to Cuellar’s 81.

TEXAS STATE
