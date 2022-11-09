Read full article on original website
Oklahoma court denies new hearing for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would prove his innocence in the 1997 beating death of Glossip’s boss at an Oklahoma City motel. Glossip’s attorneys raised several...
Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency for her Theranos crimes
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company. In an 82-page document filed late Thursday, Holmes’ lawyers tried...
Former Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the midterm election for a newly drawn Montana U.S. House district, overcoming early stumbles that included a razor-thin victory in the primary. Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. “As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders.”
Judge in Montana orders arrest of neo-Nazi website founder
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a neo-Nazi website publisher accused of ignoring a $14 million judgment against him for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against a Montana woman’s family. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the...
Trump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. Lombardo defeated Steve Sisolak, regaining the governorship of the Silver State for the GOP and making Sisolak a one-term...
Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for remarks after attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, Youngkin’s office confirmed Wednesday. “My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the...
Democrats flip House seat in New Mexico with Vasquez victory
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has won election to Congress in New Mexico’s 2nd District, defeating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell in a majority-Hispanic district along the U.S. border with Mexico. Vasquez highlighted his Latino heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class,...
EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that...
Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term in the western battleground state, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Horsford joined Democratic Rep....
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Why the AP called 5 California House races for Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The victors in five California House contests haven’t been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control those seats. That’s because of California’s so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of political party, proceed to the general election. The top two primary is sometimes referred to as a jungle primary because of the free-for-all nature of having all candidates compete on one ballot.
