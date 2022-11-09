WASHINGTON (AP) — The victors in five California House contests haven’t been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control those seats. That’s because of California’s so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of political party, proceed to the general election. The top two primary is sometimes referred to as a jungle primary because of the free-for-all nature of having all candidates compete on one ballot.

