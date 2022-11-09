Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Police investigate shooting on Indy’s east side
Police are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed
IMPD said detectives determined Hubbard to be the suspect and arrested him for murder.
Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and […]
Police find shooting victim outside east Indianapolis convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday night. IMPD officers were called to a Shell gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue around 8 p.m. They found an adult man outside the business with an apparent gunshot wound.
WISH-TV
Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
Man shot dead at trailer park on Indy's southwest side
A person was shot to death near a trailer park Tuesday afternoon on the city's southwest side, police say.
wrtv.com
Person shot to death near Massachusetts and 34th on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening on the city's northeast side, police say. Officers found the victim — a male — while responding about 11:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and East 34th Street.
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation
Police said they are investigating this as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic altercation.
IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns
INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
Richmond Hill neighborhood rebuilt stronger 10 years after deadly explosion
INDIANAPOLIS — 10 years ago Nov. 10 at 11:10 p.m., a massive natural gas explosion shook the Richmond Hill neighborhood on the south side of Indianapolis. The investigation led to criminal charges and convictions. Two innocent neighbors died. More than 30 homes had to be demolished because of the damage.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are...
Fox 59
1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
Arrest made after woman killed, another injured in Muncie shooting
A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Muncie that left one woman dead and another injured, according to the Muncie Police Department.
Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
wbiw.com
IMPD arrests man in connection to shooting at Oasis Church over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement where multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband.
Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention in killing during the 2020 riots
"You weren’t out there casually walking," Marion Superior Court Judge Angela Dow Davis told Tyler Newby. "You shot him before he did anything to you."
ISP: 2 hospitalized after 4-car crash involving pedestrian on I-70 east of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a four-car crash involving a pedestrian along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. along I-70 eastbound, near North Sherman Drive, which is east of downtown Indianapolis. After one car...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0