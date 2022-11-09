ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

IMPD arrests man in connection to shooting at Oasis Church over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement where multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy